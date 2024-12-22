Strictly fans react as Joe Sugg makes candid comment about baby plans with Dianne Buswell

Dianne Buswell made a joyous appearance in the 20th anniversary Strictly Come Dancing special after lifting the Glitterball with her dance partner, Chris McCausland in an emotional final last week.

Reflecting on her Strictly win, the Australian dancer joined her boyfriend Joe Sugg for an interview aired on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years on Saturday night.

The beloved red-haired professional dancer, who has been part of the Strictly team since 2017, also met the love of her life on the show.

WATCH: Joe Sugg makes candid comment about starting family with Dianne Buswell

Dianne made it to the final with YouTube star Joe in 2018, and while the pair weren't crowned champions, they did 'win' each other's hearts, with Joe revealing after the final episode of their season aired: "I may not have won the glitter ball, but I've won something a million times more special."

Having been together for six years and purchased a £3.5 million Sussex home together, fans often probe the couple about their plans for the future, with the pair regularly quizzed on their social media about wedding bells and talks of starting a family together.

© Instagram The couple found love in 2018 on Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking about the possibility of having children for the first time, Joe said in the Strictly 20th anniversary special: "The Quickstep at Blackpool was my favourite dance for many reasons. I had my family come up to watch, more importantly my nan who danced there when she was younger.

"That'll be the sort of video clip we show our great, great grandchildren," Joe mused, as Dianne beamed at him and agreed: "Yes!"

© Instagram Joe made a candid comment about having 'great great grandchildren' in the future

Joe continued, joking: "Because we're both living to 150."

Fans were quick to notice the charming moment in the comments, with one reacting with: "'Show our great-great grandchildren!'" and adding a string of crying emojis, which has gained almost 1,500 likes.

© Instagram Dianne and Joe spending time with Dianne's niece Zofia

"And they are still together and strong together! No drama just love," penned another fan, as a third sweetly wrote: "A legendary couple in every way! No one can match Joe and Dianne!"

Joe and Dianne's future wedding plans

Despite their long-term relationship, Joe and Dianne have expressed that marriage is not a priority for them right now.

When asked by Metro if he was planning on getting down on one knee, Joe replied: "Never say never, it's not in our plans just yet."

© Instagram Joe and Dianne have previously said marriage is not their priority

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2021, Dianne mused: "I'm quite an unorganised person actually, Joe and I don't really talk about that kind of thing [marriage]. We're both so relaxed so we just play it by ear. We really enjoy each other's company so much and whatever happens, happens."