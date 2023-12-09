Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg put up stunning Christmas tree at £3.5m Sussex home

Dianne Buswell has shared the sweetest moment as she and boyfriend Joe show off their stunning Christmas tree to her 980 thousand Instagram followers. The Australian professional dancer, 34, gave fans an insight into how she is marking the festive season with her vlogger boyfriend and former Strictly contestant Joe Sugg, 32, from her impressive £3.5m Sussex home – starting with a beautiful tree.

The dancer posted a photo of their gorgeous tree decorated with warm fairy lights and eclectic ornaments with a gold star on the top branch to finish it off. The pair cuddled up by the tree in a sweet selfie showing off an uber-minimalist living room with panelling on the walls and a cream sofa.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's unseen romantic dance routine

Dianne wrote: "Have you been watching Joe's vlogmas ???? We put the tree up last weekend and joe put some presents under the tree that I may have already peeked at."

© Instagram Joe and Dianne's home is a haven

"Are you a peeker?," she added. "Or do you like the surprise?". Fans delighted at the glimpse into Dianne and Joe's festive home decor. One user said: "The tree is stunning!!! I was howling when you got caught looking at the presents," referencing Joe's recent YouTube video.

Another added: "Awwwww you two are so cute. Who’d have thought five years ago you were doing 'This Years' Love and it’s still this years' love every year," referencing the David Gray song the pair danced to on the hit BBC ballroom show.

Dianne and Joe put their Surrey home on the market before moving to their Sussex pad

Since getting together in 2018 after being partnered together on Strictly the pair have shared so many sweet moments at home. When not dancing up a storm on a Saturday night, Dianne is seen relaxing with Joe and enjoying time away from work.

Here are a few of our favourite off-duty Joe and Dianne moments

A minimalist haven © Instagram Spending every waking moment in the training room makes relaxing at home with Joe even sweeter for pro dancer Dianne who is partnered with EastEnders' Bobby Brazier this year. Their living room features a minimalist aesthetic with the added visual interest of hanging lighting. The pair are often seen snuggling up together here.



Enjoying a lunch at Bolney Wine Estate © Instagram Dianne and Joe celebrated the vlogger's 32nd birthday this October with a trip to Bolney Wine Estate in Haywards Heath. The pair were seen enjoying a glass of wine alongside the incredible vineyard views lapping up the last of the autumn sun.



On holiday in Poland © Instagram Though Dianne's family live on the other side of the world, she managed to take some time away and visit Poland with Joe and her brother Andrew. The trio were seen hiking the incredible picturesque surroundings and looking totally relaxed.



Making the most of their Sussex bolthole © Instagram Part of the joy of living so close to Brighton is access to the seaside and Joe and Dianne certainly make the most of it. The dancer shared a sweet snap of the pair on the pebble beach on a sunny day. Dianne looked so stylish in a pair of round red-lensed sunglasses and a printed bandana in her iconic red hair.



Quality time with Dianne's parents © Instagram Catching up with her parents when she has time off from Strictly is important to Dianne. She is often seen flying back to Australia to see her loved ones and in this sweet moment posed with Joe, mum Rina and dad Mark in a setting fit for a movie with stunning cliffs and crashing waves.



A Sunday lake swim © Instagram Taking care of your body is important when you're a professional dancer who works as hard as Dianne (there have been talks of 10-plus hour days in the rehearsal room). Joe and Dianne treated themselves to a Sunday morning lake swim to unwind and fans couldn't get enough of the Aussie beauty's patterned green swimwear.



A Bonfire Night well spent © Instagram Joe took to Instagram to share that he had missed spending Halloween with Dianne this year but made up for it by throwing himself into the Bonfire Night festivities. The pair were seen cosying up in front of an impressive bonfire this autumn in co-ordinating brown coats. Dianne added a pop of colour to her look in the form of a bright yellow beanie.



DISCOVER: Strictly's Dianne Buswell divides fans following hair transformation