Carrie Johnson shares stunning glimpse into family garden in £3.5 million mansion

Carrie Johnson loves sharing updates from the grounds of her expansive family home, Brightwell Manor.

On Monday, the mother-of-three took to social media with a candid photo, giving fans a glimpse of the blossoming floral details in her almost five-acre family garden. The image showed wild daisies swaying in the wind.

Carrie showed off the beautiful daisies in her family garden

Carries three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and baby Frankie are big fans of the outdoors and are often pictured enjoying the perks of their gargantuan grounds.

Not only does Brightwell Manor come with tennis courts, a moated castle and an inner walled garden, but it is also home to a duck pond, complete with its own family of ducks who were gifted to the Johnsons by their neighbours.

It has been a special week in the Johnson household as Carrie's youngest, Frankie, was christened on Sunday.

© Instagram Frank Johnson looked so adorable in his mum's christening robe

Carrie shared an adorable photo of her son in his christening gown, which was her own christening gown when she was a baby. "Wearing the same Christening gown I wore as a baby [teary-eyed emoji]," she penned alongside the special photo.

The celebrations looked incredible, Carrie even shared a photo of Frakie's delicious-looking cake for the occasion. The masterpiece had three tiers and was created in gorgeous shades of blue, white and grey.

© Instagram Wilf and Romy Johnson planting a rose for brother Frank

The cake was complete with sweet elephant and balloon decorations on the top and it also had the words: "Happy Baptism Day," adorned on the front, as well as Frankie's name written on bunting-shaped icing.

Other special moments from the day saw Carrie's eldest children, Wilfred and Romy planting a rose in honour of their baby brother's milestone moment. Wilfred donned a smart baby blue shirt and beige chinos.

© Instagram Carrie cuddling her daughter Romy in matching dresses

Meanwhile, Romy twinned with her doting mother, the duo both wearing white dresses. Proud mum Carrie beamed for the camera as she held her little girl on her knee. Whilst most of Romy's face was obscured in the image, fans got a glimpse of the adorable pink bow clipped into her beautiful strawberry-blonde hair

Carrie also shared a photo of her friends who will be her son's godparents.

Carrie and her husband, Boris Johnson tied the knot three years ago in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests.