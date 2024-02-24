Gemma Atkinson suffers major wardrobe malfunction on holiday with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has been enjoying a family trip to Madrid with her fiancé Gorka Marquez and their two children, but the radio presenter was left feeling embarrassed after an unexpected wardrobe malfunction on Friday.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of the blunder, Strictly star Gorka filmed Gemma as she revealed that her jeans had split across the back whilst the family were exploring the Madrid markets.

© Instagram Gemma revealed her wardrobe mishap on Gorka's Instagram

In the video, Gemma, 39, said: "So I crouched down to look after Thiago and I ripped my [expletive] trousers. Your mum has lent me a scarf."

"I caught my [expletive] on a hook. We've been in the market and I've had to walk back from the market like this. My god." Another clip revealed.

Gorka hilariously captioned the post: "Only this can happen to her [laughing emoji]."

Refusing to let the blunder spoil the trip, Gorka, 33, followed the video with a sweet photo as he posed next to the couple's two children, Mia, four, and seven-month-old Thiago, with the caption: "One more day exploring Madrid with these two."

© Instagram Gorka shared the sweet photo on his Instagram Stories

The family is currently in Madrid while Gorka films the Spanish version of Strictly Come Dancing, where he is a judge on the show.

Gemma has also been making some big career moves, as the actress is set to star in an upcoming British film that is due to begin shooting in May.

Gemma Atkinson reveals Gorka Marquez's reaction to possible third baby

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Gemma revealed how her children are her priority when it comes to choosing her acting projects. "With films, there's a start and end date, so you can make it work logistically," she said. "That's now the priority – making sure I can do the job but also be around for the children."

Gemma and Gorka met during the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, but were not partnered together. Gorka was partnered with Alexandra Burke, meanwhile, Gemma was paired with Aljaz Skorjanec.