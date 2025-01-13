Gemma Atkinson is a total bombshell with incredible hair transformation

Radio host Gemma Atkinson majorly switched up her look on Monday, ditching her signature platinum blonde locks in favour of a rich, chocolate hue.

The mother-of-two shared a glimpse of her new hairdo on her Instagram Stories, opting to post a video of herself sweeping her hands through her transformed glossy locks.

© Instagram Gemma transformed her locks

In her caption, she wrote: "Team brunette for a bit." Elsewhere, she posted a heartwarming picture of herself inside a salon alongside a trio of fluffy dogs. Gemma was shown beaming from ear to ear, dressed in a mint green jumper and a pair of baggy blue jeans.

Meanwhile, in a separate video update, she noted: "Sophisticated and classy. Everything I'm not," followed by a laughing face emoji.

© Instagram The radio presenter showed off her glossy new 'do

This isn't the first time the TV star has experimented with her flowing locks. Back in 2020, Gemma braved a long bob, while in 2021, the 40-year-old experimented with a choppy fringe.

Gemma has previously spoken about her confidence and how her fiance Gorka Marquez helps her to feel her best, particularly when it comes to body image.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gemma Atkinson reunites with her fiancé Gorka Marquez after 8 weeks apart

During an interview with HELLO! In 2019, she said: "I'm so lucky with Gorka, he's not like some guys who have an expectation that women never have stretch marks, don't have cellulite and are perfect.

"He loves my body, he loves what it's capable of, he loves how strong I am. And if I have some days where I’m bloated, it doesn’t even enter his mind."

Gemma and Gorka's family life

The couple are proud parents to a daughter called Mia and a son called Thiago whom they welcomed in July 2023.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka share two children together

Gemma and Gorka are raising their adorable brood in Manchester where they own a stunning, modern home complete with a sprawling garden.

© Getty Images The pair got engaged in 2021

The pair, who got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2021, don't appear to be in a rush to tie the knot. Musing on their nuptials, Gemma exclusively told us in April: "The fewer people, the better… Ideally, I'd wear a trouser suit, but that might not go down well.

"I'd like to wait until Thiago can walk down the aisle. We've got this perfect life together, with the babies, the house and the dogs, so we don't feel any pressure to get married just for a certificate."