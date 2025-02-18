Skip to main contentSkip to footer
President Donald Trump is a doting grandfather in new snaps with mini-me granddaughter Carolina
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at McCamish Pavilion on October 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia

The President of the United States was joined by his family at the Daytona International Speedway

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
President Donald Trump has just shown his soft side as he held hands with his sweet granddaughter Carolina at Daytona 500 in Florida on Sunday.

Despite the afternoon storms forcing race officials to put a halt to NASCAR'S event on the 11th lap, Carolina brought the sunshine in a white dress adorned with a rainbow print on the front. 

President Donald Trump’s Shares A Sweet Relationship With Granddaughter Carolina
The family attended Daytona 500 in Florida

The daughter of Eric and Lara Trump stood alongside her grandfather as they were photographed waving at fans during the star-studded event. Carolina paired her pretty frock with a pair of frilly socks and sparkly red Mary Janes. The five-year-old wore her blonde locks down while she donned a bright pink scrunchie around her wrist. Carolina proved her support for her grandfather as her dress was paired with a 'Make America Great Again' cap. 

President Donald Trump stands on the grid during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series with his granddaughter Carolina
Meanwhile, President Trump sported a tailored navy suit layered over a crisp, pale blue shirt and bold red tie that matched his patriotic cap. The outfit was completed with a Daytona 500 navy jacket adorned with the iconic logo emblem. 

Addressing the drivers ahead of the 500-mile race, Donald said: "This is your favorite president. I'm a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people. How you do this I don't know, but I just want you to be safe.

"You're talented people and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I'll see you later."

President Donald Trump stands during the national anthem
The president also made a lap around the track in his signature vehicle dubbed "the Beast". 

He added: "From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great.

"That spirit is what will fuel America's Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours."

Ivanka shared a sweet photo of the pair
The president's son Eric took to Instagram to share a sweet video of his daughter enjoying the car ride with her grandfather. The video depicted the pair waving outside of the car window as they passed cheering fans on the track.

Donald's close relationship with his grandchildren is undeniable and he recently enjoyed some quality time with Ivanka Trump's eight-year-old son Theodore James Kushner at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Ivanka took to Instagram to share a slew of new snaps from the night that saw the Philadelphia Eagles win against the Kansas City Chiefs. The first image depicted the duo on the playing field of the Superdome in New Orleans.

