Tom Selleck's milestone 80th birthday plans call back to Blue Bloods tradition — here's how

Following the conclusion of Blue Bloods after nearly 15 years on the air, Tom Selleck has one major milestone to look forward to — his 80th birthday.

The longtime screen star marks his big day on Wednesday, January 29. While the actor is generally private about his personal life, he shared some insight into what the big day might look like in a recent interview.

Last month, a week before the arrival of Blue Bloods' series finale, Tom spoke with Parade about his future aspirations, saying goodbye to Frank Reagan, and looking forward to celebrations in the future.

He shared a glimpse of what days on his 65-acre California avocado ranch looks like with his wife Jillie Mack and their daughter Hannah Selleck, who is a professional equestrian.

When asked if he had plans for his 80th birthday later this month, though, he simply responded: "None whatsoever," while explaining that birthdays don't mean much anymore. "I'm trying not to count. I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working."

However, what little plans he did have couldn't have been more perfect for his Blue Bloods counterpart. "I'll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister and Jillie, just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet and not make a big deal of it."

© Getty Images Tom revealed he plans to celebrate his big day privately with his family

The beloved CBS crime procedural famously ended every single episode with members of the Reagan family sitting down to dinner together, a tradition that began all the way back in the series premiere in 2010.

Tom also expanded upon holiday traditions, specifically Christmas. Christmas is something for Jillie and Hannah and me, really. Maybe we go to one of my brothers' or my sister's house for a while, but mainly it's family time just for us."

© Getty Images "I'm trying not to count. I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working."

He further added: "We had a ritual at the ranch for years. It's an old hunting lodge that was built in 1910. All the Selleck family, my brothers and sisters, my mom and dad, we'd all open presents in the lodge and then go over to the house and have dinner."

"It's gotten impossible because my mom and dad are gone and my brothers and sisters all had kids and now they have kids. We'd need to rent a hall."

© Getty Images Blue Bloods concluded after a 14-season run on December 13, 2024

Tom expressed that the thing he would miss most about working on Blue Bloods was the family he'd created with his co-stars and members of the crew. "The hardest part for me is we had the Blue Bloods family and we had the actors' family. They're all my pals. I miss them. It's going to take a lot of getting used to."

When asked if he took anything from set, though, he cheekily revealed: "When I started the show, I bought a watch to celebrate. But it was Frank Reagan's watch. It was a period Rolex. I had it engraved on the back, 'From Danny, Erin, Joe and Jamie.' I wore that every show. I still have it."

© Getty Images Tom's birthday plans are reminiscent of classic Blue Bloods family dinners

"Also, I knew he was a Marine, so I bought a Marine Corps ring and had it engraved inside accurately. Those things mean something. I couldn't bring his desk with me, but that would have been neat."