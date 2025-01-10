Heidi Klum and daughter Leni look like twins in chic gowns

When your mom is Heidi Klum, there's no doubt you're destined for the runway. Enter: Leni Olumi Klum. The 20-year-old is already making her mark on the modelling industry having signed to IMG Models Worldwide and shot campaigns with the likes of Dior Beauty.

© Instagram The pair oozed chic in sensational gowns

Heidi's mini-me daughter was the spitting image of her mother as the pair graced the red carpet for the Amazon MGM Studios x Vanity Fair party. The duo sported contrasting, yet equally glamorous outfits, with the America's Got Talent judge opting for a chic black number, while Leni dazzled in a metallic gown.

The supermodel donned a black lace cape gown from Georges Chakra, which was embroidered with lace detailing and adorned with velvet bows and feather detailing around the shoulders. Heidi styled her shiny blonde tresses into a side part, while opting for glam makeup with a dark smokey eye and bronzed cheek.

Meanwhile, Leni chose a shimmery metallic number that was embellished with champagne mini discs and featured fringe detailing on the skirt. The jaw-dropping garment was complete with a daring thigh-high slit, while Leni sleeked her dark locks back into a sophisticated ponytail.

© Getty Images Leni is the spitting image of her mother

Heidi took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of the stylish pair and captioned the post: "Golden Globes weekend with @leniklum, @amazonmgmstudios & @vanityfair."

Despite their different looks, the duo often exchange fashion advice and were spotted recently swapping outfits while enjoying a festive getaway. In November, the supermodel shared her delight about her daughter borrowing from her wardrobe. In an interview with People Magazine, she said: "I get so excited when I see my daughters re-wearing my clothes.

"My eldest daughter, she also is a model, and she goes to events and when she wears my clothes I’m not just proud but we can upcycle."

© Getty Images The family were spotted in Aspen

Heidi often voices the importance of sustainable fashion: "I’m passing clothes down to my kids. I think it’s so important also to keep wearing your things.

"I think in the past, we’d wear something once and then we’d never wear it again, and it’s so wrong to do."

The glitzy evening comes after the supermodel wowed in a string bikini as she braved the cold in red hot swimwear back in December. The America's Got Talent judge ushered in the holiday season with her family in Aspen.

© Instagram Heidi Klum, her husband Tom Kaulitz, and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz pose for a selfie in a hot tub, shared on Instagram

The supermodel was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz, her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz, and her four kids. The German beauty shares daughters Leni Klum, 20, and Lou Samuel, 15, plus sons Henry Samuel, 19, and Johan Samuel, 18, with her ex-husband Seal. Heidi and Seal parted ways back in 2012 after being married for seven years.

Heidi shared a photo on Instagram of her braving the snow in a hot tub as she donned a miniature scarlet bikini accessorized with chunky gold jewelry. The fiery number matched the model's stunning red manicure, while she held a glass of chilled wine.

To keep warm, Heidi opted for a fluffy green bucket hard paired with daring oversized blue sunglasses. The model was clearly unafraid of catching a chill as she also posed for a photo on her frosted balcony to show off her sensational thong bikini bottoms.