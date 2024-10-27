Cruz Beckham, 19 and girlfriend Jackie Apostle, 29, can’t keep their hands off each other on romantic walk in Miami

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel seem to be going from strength to strength.

The youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham, Cruz, 19, has been inseparable from his Brazilian singer-songwriter girlfriend, Jackie, 29, during their recent stay in Miami, where they were seen enjoying quality time together, and with Cruz’s famous family.

Despite the 10-year age gap, the couple’s affection for each other has been undeniable, and they certainly weren't shy about showing it.

The pair’s Miami adventure began on a sunny Friday morning when they were spotted strolling around the city, looking completely smitten.

Cruz, dressed casually in a bright orange hoodie and a black baseball cap, was seen twirling Jackie playfully as they shared a laugh.

© Backgrid/MEGA Cruz Beckham gets cozy with older girlfriend Jackie Apostel in Miami before driving her to the airpor

Jackie, showcasing her chic style in a pair of white shorts and a zip-up jacket, couldn’t help but smile as Cruz spun her around.

The sweet display of affection continued as they stopped by a local coffee shop, where the couple cuddled up at an outdoor table, sipping on their drinks and sharing a lingering kiss. It was clear to see that Cruz was head over heels, and Jackie looked equally enamored.

The young Beckham’s romance with Jackie has been blossoming for months, and it seems to be going strong. The couple spent the day together before Cruz drove Jackie to the airport. They shared a heartfelt goodbye, with Cruz wrapping his arms around Jackie’s neck as they kissed tenderly before she headed off. The sweet moment was just one of many that showed how close the couple has become, and it’s obvious that Cruz has found someone special in Jackie.

© Backgrid/MEGA The youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham, 19, has whisked the songwriter, 29, to Florida to spend time with his famous family

The following day, Cruz and Jackie were spotted at Inter Miami’s match against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium, supporting Cruz’s dad, David, who owns the football club.

The lovebirds were seen sitting together, putting on a cozy display, as they cheered on the team alongside Cruz’s younger sister Harper, and of course, Victoria.

Watching the game as a family, it was clear that Jackie has seamlessly integrated into the Beckham clan. The couple’s presence at the match wasn’t just a show of support for David; it was also a chance for Jackie to bond with Cruz’s family, and from the looks of it, she fits right in.

© Backgrid/MEGA Cruz is believed to have been dating Jackie since June, and she joined him last month to support Victoria at her Paris Fashion Week show

Victoria, who has always been close to her children, was also spotted spending quality time with the couple earlier in the week. On Wednesday, the trio, along with a group of friends, headed out for a boating trip in Miami. Victoria, ever the style icon, looked effortlessly chic in a black tank top and leggings, her hair pulled up in a messy yet elegant updo.

Meanwhile, Cruz kept it casual and cool in his orange hoodie and matching baseball cap, while Jackie coordinated with her beau in a similar black cap and a laid-back ensemble. The trio appeared to be in high spirits as they cruised along the waters, chatting and laughing together.

It’s clear that Jackie and Victoria get along wonderfully, and it’s easy to see why—Jackie has often been seen sporting looks reminiscent of Victoria’s sleek and sophisticated style, hinting that the Spice Girl might be one of her style inspirations.

© Instagram The pair looked smitten as they posed for a photo

Jackie’s resemblance to Victoria hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans, and many have commented on how much the two women seem to have in common, from their chic fashion sense to their calm, composed demeanor.

Jackie’s style, like Victoria’s, leans towards sleek, clean lines and classic silhouettes, and she’s been spotted in similar outfits on several occasions. It’s easy to see why Victoria would be flattered, as Jackie’s effortless style seems to mirror her own, adding to the bond they appear to be building.

Cruz and Jackie’s romance has been heating up since they were first linked back in June, and Jackie has already been a familiar face at several family events. Last month, she joined Cruz to support Victoria during Paris Fashion Week, making multiple appearances alongside the Beckham clan.

She was even seen wearing one of Victoria’s chic dresses at the runway show, showing her support not just for her boyfriend, but for his family’s ventures. Following the catwalk presentation, Jackie took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing, “the most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress. Congratulations @victoriabeckham.” It’s clear she has a great deal of admiration for her potential future mother-in-law.

© Instagram Cruz and Jackie looked smitten relaxing in the sunshine

It’s not just Victoria who has captured Jackie’s heart—Cruz is clearly head over heels for the talented songwriter. The 19-year-old recently took to Instagram to express his feelings for Jackie on her 29th birthday. Sharing a photo of Jackie, Cruz added the sweet caption, “Happy Birthday xx I love you,” marking the first time he publicly declared his love for her. The romantic message was a heartwarming moment for fans, who have been following the couple’s relationship with great interest.

While Cruz and Jackie have remained relatively private about the details of their romance, it’s believed that they bonded over their shared passion for music. Jackie, who has Brazilian and German roots, initially gained fame as a member of the Brazilian girl group Schutz before pursuing a solo career.

Today, she focuses on songwriting and producing, contributing to projects across various genres, from Latin music to pop and hip hop. According to her Spotify bio, “Jackie now writes for singers of all genres including Latin market heavy hitters, pop and hip hop, and movie soundtracks. She no longer releases songs as a singer, stating in 2019 that although she had fun with the creative and visual aspects of it, being an artist was never something she wanted or aimed for.”

Cruz, meanwhile, has followed in his mother’s musical footsteps, having signed with a record label two years ago. The aspiring singer has been busy working on new music, collaborating with established writers like Ed Frewett, known for his work with artists like The Wanted and Little Mix.