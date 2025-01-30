Cruz Beckham sparks reaction with loved-up photo featuring girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Cruz Beckham sparked a fan reaction on Wednesday when he shared an intimate snapshot of himself cosying up to his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel.

Among a carousel of pictures shared to Instagram, singer Cruz, 19, uploaded an image of himself playfully leaning in to kiss Jackie's chin. Delighted by the sweet interaction, singer-songwriter Jackie could be seen flashing a huge grin with her hand clasped around Cruz's neck.

The pair twinned in white outfits, with 29-year-old Jackie rocking a simple tank top and gold dome earrings. The Brazilian-German beauty added a wash of bronzed eyeshadow and coated her nails with glossy cherry-red polish.

David and Victoria's youngest son, meanwhile, looked stylish dressed in a white T-shirt emblazoned with cursive writing and a pair of sporty tortoiseshell sunglasses. He rocked a simple gold chain and sported a rugged beard.

© Shutterstock David and Victoria welcomed Cruz in 2005

Cruz's post prompted a flurry of messages in the comments section, with many social media users racing to heap praise on the smitten pair. "You and Jackie are so cute together," noted one, while a second remarked: "You two are everything my god," and a third added: "Fan de su relación," which translates into English as "[I'm a] fan of your relationship."

The couple first went public with their relationship towards the end of last year after making a string of public appearances together.

Jackie has seamlessly slotted into the Beckham brood and has already received former Spice Girl Victoria's seal of approval. In September 2024, the singer joined the famous family at VB's Fashion Week show in Paris, while a month later, the star was seen posing in a black lace dress crafted by Victoria's eponymous label.

© Getty Images The Beckham clan are incredibly close

At the time, Jackie reached out to Cruz's mother and wrote: "Thank u for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham".

Cruz's musical milestone

The youngest Beckham brother has reached an exciting milestone in his career. Cruz, who appears to be following in his famous mother's musical footsteps, recently released a new single called 'For Ya Love' which has drawn comparisons to Oasis.

© Getty Images Cruz is following in his mother's footsteps

In December last year, he surprised fans when he uploaded a snippet of himself performing his latest track in a recording studio. Cruz's fans went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Ohhhh, I love the sound of this!" and a second noted: "I guess it was worth the wait, gives Oasis vibes to me somehow."

Cruz has reportedly worked on his music with the likes of songwriter Ed Drewett – who has previously collaborated with Little Mix – and producer Fred Ball who has teamed up with stars like Beyonce and Ed Sheeran.

© Instagram Cruz and Jackie are both pursuing musical careers

The star has already dipped his toes into the world of music, having released a charity single called 'If Every Day Was Christmas', in 2016 at the age of 11.