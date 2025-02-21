Heidi Klum looks unrecognizable in cut-out swimsuit in sultry throwback snaps

Heidi Klum is ready to usher in the sunnier months as she reminisced on a sizzling swimsuit photoshoot from her heyday.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday to repost a stunning throwback photograph of herself. The snap depicts Heidi posing for the camera in a daring black swimsuit.

© Instagram Heidi looked sensational in the throwback photo

The ultra-mini ensemble featured revealing cutouts on the waist with a plunging neckline and a backless design. The swimsuit was adorned with spaghetti straps and was embellished with a shimmery metallic fabric.

Heidi's best swimwear looks

This isn't the first time Heidi has shared a sultry swimsuit snap as she often shares photos from her luxurious sunshine-filled vacations.

© Instagram Valentine's Day The supermodel treated her husband Tom Kaulitz to a bikini photo that oozed siren-core on Valentine's Day this year. The black-and-white photo was shot by photographer Rankin and depicted the blonde bombshell showing off her toned physique in a swimming pool. Heidi wore a triangle bikini top and matching thong bottoms while her hair was styled into beach waves.



© Instagram Red string bikini Heidi looked sensational in a red string bikini during her family holiday to Aspen in December last year. The America's Got Talent judge braved the snow in a hot tub as she donned a miniature scarlet bikini accessorized with chunky gold jewelry. The fiery number matched the model's stunning red manicure, while she held a glass of chilled wine. The star opted for a fluffy green bucket hard paired with daring oversized blue sunglasses.

© Instagram Tropical getaway The mother-of-three enjoyed a romantic vacation with her husband and was sure to post a few jaw-dropping swimwear snaps. Heidi was pictured floating in the sea in a pink-and-blue floral bikini set.



© Instagram Application photo Heidi shared a throwback photograph of her application to a modeling competition in 1992. The budding star donned a black swimsuit adorned with blue, orange, and yellow abstract prints.



© Instagram Leopard print The supermodel doesn't shy away from a bold leopard print ensemble when it comes to packing for her tropical vacations. Heidi exuded chic in a leopard print bikini and straw sunhat while posing for a photograph on the rocks next to the sea.



© Getty Images The supermodel often shares throwback snaps

Heidi served a striking look as she bent one arm to her side while stretching the swimsuit away from her thigh. The German model's luscious blonde locks were slicked back into a bun while her makeup oozed gothic glamor with a dark smokey eye, a pale complexion tinged with a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

The now 51-year-old posed in front of a bright green plastic backdrop, with the photograph giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the shoot.