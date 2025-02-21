Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum looks unrecognizable in cut-out swimsuit in sultry throwback snaps
Digital Cover celebrities© Getty Images

The supermodel hosts Germany's Next TopModel

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Heidi Klum is ready to usher in the sunnier months as she reminisced on a sizzling swimsuit photoshoot from her heyday. 

The supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday to repost a stunning throwback photograph of herself. The snap depicts Heidi posing for the camera in a daring black swimsuit.

Heidi looked sensational in the throwback photo© Instagram
The ultra-mini ensemble featured revealing cutouts on the waist with a plunging neckline and a backless design. The swimsuit was adorned with spaghetti straps and was embellished with a shimmery metallic fabric. 

Heidi's best swimwear looks

This isn't the first time Heidi has shared a sultry swimsuit snap as she often shares photos from her luxurious sunshine-filled vacations. 

Heidi Klum Valentine's Day© Instagram

Valentine's Day

The supermodel treated her husband Tom Kaulitz to a bikini photo that oozed siren-core on Valentine's Day this year. The black-and-white photo was shot by photographer Rankin and depicted the blonde bombshell showing off her toned physique in a swimming pool. Heidi wore a triangle bikini top and matching thong bottoms while her hair was styled into beach waves.

Heidi Klum, her husband Tom Kaulitz, and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz pose for a selfie in a hot tub, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Red string bikini

Heidi looked sensational in a red string bikini during her family holiday to Aspen in December last year. The America's Got Talent judge braved the snow in a hot tub as she donned a miniature scarlet bikini accessorized with chunky gold jewelry. The fiery number matched the model's stunning red manicure, while she held a glass of chilled wine. 

The star opted for a fluffy green bucket hard paired with daring oversized blue sunglasses. 

Heidi Kulm on vaction© Instagram

Tropical getaway

The mother-of-three enjoyed a romantic vacation with her husband and was sure to post a few jaw-dropping swimwear snaps. Heidi was pictured floating in the sea in a pink-and-blue floral bikini set.

Heidi Klum in 1992© Instagram

Application photo

Heidi shared a throwback photograph of her application to a modeling competition in 1992. The budding star donned a black swimsuit adorned with blue, orange, and yellow abstract prints.

Heidi Klum leopard print bikini© Instagram

Leopard print

The supermodel doesn't shy away from a bold leopard print ensemble when it comes to packing for her tropical vacations. Heidi exuded chic in a leopard print bikini and straw sunhat while posing for a photograph on the rocks next to the sea.

The supermodel often shares throwback snaps© Getty Images
Heidi served a striking look as she bent one arm to her side while stretching the swimsuit away from her thigh. The German model's luscious blonde locks were slicked back into a bun while her makeup oozed gothic glamor with a dark smokey eye, a pale complexion tinged with a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip. 

The now 51-year-old posed in front of a bright green plastic backdrop, with the photograph giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the shoot.

