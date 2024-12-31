Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum braves the snow in a red hot string bikini on family vacation
Heidi Klum attends the world premiere of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 09, 2024.© Getty Images

The America's Got Talent judge was vacationing with her four children in tow

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Heidi Klum and her entire family are spending the holidays in Aspen together, joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz, her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz, and her four kids.

The German supermodel, 51, shares daughters Leni Klum, 20, and Lou Samuel, 15, plus sons Henry Samuel, 19, and Johan Samuel, 18, with her ex-husband Seal.

Alongside family photos before they hit the slopes, Heidi is breaking out her band of bikinis for the trip, sharing a new set of photos from a dip in the tub.

Heidi Klum, her husband Tom Kaulitz, and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz pose for a selfie in a hot tub, shared on Instagram© Instagram
However, for her soak, joined by Tom and Bill, she opted for a red string bikini plus a glass of chilled wine, the tub in question was in fact completely outside, exposed to the gusts of wind and snow.

At one point, while climbing into the tub, Heidi even stumbles over due to the force of the wind. She added to her outfit a pair of sunglasses, a green fur bucket hat, and some chunky gold jewelry.

Similarly, in an earlier clip, she captured herself frolicking on the balcony of her vacation home dressed in nothing but a red lace two-piece set. Check that out below...

WATCH: Heidi Klum sizzles in festive two-piece on Aspen getaway

The vacation also served as an opportunity for her to reunite with her children. Leni, who is now a professional model, is currently studying in New York, as is Henry. Johan will leave the family home soon as well.

During a recent conversation with The Times of London, she spoke about her kids growing up seeing their mom everywhere, especially online. "They've never known it any other way," she explained. 

MORE: Heidi Klum and Seal's kids reunite for 'family time' at son's college

"They've always seen me on TV, posters, in ads… They have phones, it's a safety thing, but they also see the gossip. There are images of my face on other people's bodies doing stuff. It's not nice." 

Heidi Klum poses for a photo in a ski suit on vacation in Aspen, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Heidi continued: "They know about pretty much everything that's out there, but we talk a lot. I think that is all you can do. For my part, I don't want to be uptight," jokingly adding: "With my boys I'm like, be kind, have condoms, don't make me a grandmother yet."

MORE: Heidi Klum's mother Erna looks radiant in latest lingerie photos with daughter and granddaughter Leni

She also spoke confidently of her daughter Leni following in her footsteps in the fashion industry. "My daughter is so nonchalant. For me the cameras had to become my friends." 

Heidi spent time in Aspen over Christmas© Instagram
"I had to learn that it's just a person clicking away, capturing what you give: you play with the lens, not the person. She's more of a tomboy — she won't wear my clothes. My younger daughter thinks she wants to be president. She likes politics."

MORE: Heidi Klum's unexpected reunion with Leni's biological father amid exciting announcement

She even candidly launched into her pregnancy stories, recalling her experiences giving birth to each of her kids. "My father filmed them all; it was for my kids. I was back on the catwalk four weeks after I pushed them out." 

She has been married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist since 2019© Instagram
"Leni was my longest at 20 minutes; my fastest was 9," the Germany's Next Top Model host detailed. "For me it was all in my head. You'd hold your breath just a little bit longer each time and keep pushing and they'd come out. But I had an epidural first. I'm not a masochist."

