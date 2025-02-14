Taylor Swift's restroom video goes viral as fans say the same thing

Taylor Swift may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but her immense fame doesn't come without its challenges. A new video making the rounds on social media has revealed that the Lover singer can't even visit the restroom without her bodyguard by her side.

The clip has caused quite a stir among the star's fans as they labeled the circumstance as "sad" and "crazy".

WATCH Taylor Swift’s Viral Restroom Video The star was escorted into the restroom by her bodyguard during the Super Bowl

Captured by a fan during last Sunday's Super Bowl, the video shows the 35-year-old leaving the restroom at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with her bodyguard, Drew, right behind her.

Taylor donned an oversized double-breasted white blazer courtesy of Saint Laurent with a pair of denim shorts embellished with glitzy gems. The look was layered over a simple white ribbed tank top and teamed with Paris Texas’ over-the-knee boots in white.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift attended the 2025 Super Bowl

The singer accessorized with her iconic Grammys 'T' necklace, Givenchy’s Nano Voyou top handle bag in red, and a stack of jewelry from Effy. Taylor frosted her hands with a gold ruby and diamond encrusted ring while she opted for a stack of gold baguette ruby and diamond bracelets.

The short video was shared on X, formerly Twitter, and quickly amassed millions of views with users sparking outrage at the unfortunate situation.

© Jason Squires/Shutterstock Taylor is followed by security as she enters the AFC Championship game

One fan wrote: "It makes me so sad that she can't even go to the bathroom alone."

Another follower penned: "How sad is that? We all love Drew, but the fact he has to stand outside her stall…"

"I literally cannot imagine having bodyguards 24/7. It would exhaust me," another user commented.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift's security watched as the couple celebrated on the field after the AFC Championship game

"Poor Tay. She's living in a fishbowl for the rest of her life."

"No one should be so unsafe to the point where they need a bodyguard in the bathroom I'm sorry," a final fan added.

This isn't the first time Taylor's security guard, Drew, has gone viral on social media. Memes from the AFC Championship on January 26 2025 surged online as they depicted Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce beaming with one another while the star's close protection officer (CPO) could be seen in the background with a straight face.

© Getty Images Taylor brought the glamor to the Grammys red carpet

In reports from 2024, it was claimed that during the Eras Tour, Taylor had 83 CPOs, four of whom were with her at all times, plus 140 individuals around the venues when needed.

Typical annual salaries for CPOs average around $150,000 which puts the annual cost for security at a jaw-dropping $12,450,000.

Taylor's recognizable bodyguard has become a quick hit with her Swifties as one penned: "We all love Drew."