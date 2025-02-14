Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's restroom video goes viral as fans say the same thing
Subscribe
Taylor Swift's restroom video goes viral as fans say the same thing
Taylor Swift arrives prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Taylor Swift's restroom video goes viral as fans say the same thing

The Cruel Summer singer was escorted by her bodyguard into the restroom during the Super Bowl

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
31 minutes ago
Share this:

Taylor Swift may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but her immense fame doesn't come without its challenges. A new video making the rounds on social media has revealed that the Lover singer can't even visit the restroom without her bodyguard by her side. 

The clip has caused quite a stir among the star's fans as they labeled the circumstance as "sad" and "crazy". 

WATCH Taylor Swift’s Viral Restroom Video
The star was escorted into the restroom by her bodyguard during the Super Bowl

Captured by a fan during last Sunday's Super Bowl, the video shows the 35-year-old leaving the restroom at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with her bodyguard, Drew, right behind her.

View post on X

Taylor donned an oversized double-breasted white blazer courtesy of Saint Laurent with a pair of denim shorts embellished with glitzy gems. The look was layered over a simple white ribbed tank top and teamed with Paris Texas’ over-the-knee boots in white.

Ed Kelce, Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim, Ross Travis, Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Donna Kelce attend Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana© Getty Images
Taylor Swift attended the 2025 Super Bowl

The singer accessorized with her iconic Grammys 'T' necklace, Givenchy’s Nano Voyou top handle bag in red, and a stack of jewelry from Effy. Taylor frosted her hands with a gold ruby and diamond encrusted ring while she opted for a stack of gold baguette ruby and diamond bracelets. 

The short video was shared on X, formerly Twitter, and quickly amassed millions of views with users sparking outrage at the unfortunate situation.

Taylor Swift enters the Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills, AFC Championshi game© Jason Squires/Shutterstock
Taylor is followed by security as she enters the AFC Championship game

One fan wrote: "It makes me so sad that she can't even go to the bathroom alone."

Another follower penned: "How sad is that? We all love Drew, but the fact he has to stand outside her stall…"

"I literally cannot imagine having bodyguards 24/7. It would exhaust me," another user commented. 

Taylor Swift's security stands watching as Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor on the field after the AFC Championship game© Getty Images
Taylor Swift's security watched as the couple celebrated on the field after the AFC Championship game

"Poor Tay. She's living in a fishbowl for the rest of her life."

"No one should be so unsafe to the point where they need a bodyguard in the bathroom I'm sorry," a final fan added. 

This isn't the first time Taylor's security guard, Drew, has gone viral on social media. Memes from the AFC Championship on January 26 2025 surged online as they depicted Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce beaming with one another while the star's close protection officer (CPO) could be seen in the background with a straight face. 

Taylor brought the glamor to the red carpet© Getty Images
Taylor brought the glamor to the Grammys red carpet

In reports from 2024, it was claimed that during the Eras Tour, Taylor had 83 CPOs, four of whom were with her at all times, plus 140 individuals around the venues when needed.

Typical annual salaries for CPOs average around $150,000 which puts the annual cost for security at a jaw-dropping $12,450,000.

Taylor's recognizable bodyguard has become a quick hit with her Swifties as one penned: "We all love Drew."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More