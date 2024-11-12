Paris Hilton dedicates emotional post to daughter London on her first birthday

Paris Hilton's daughter London has just turned one! The little one, born November 11, 2023, came as a surprise to many fans as the socialite kept the arrival a secret until Thanksgiving. But as London celebrates her first trip around the sun, Paris took to social media to share her daughter's best moments.

© Instagram Still from a video shared by Paris Hilton on Instagram July 2024 on a private jet after her daughter's first trip to the city she's named after, London

The mom of two took to Instagram to post a number of snippets from their life together, showing off their adorable mother baby bond. Paris shared a snippet of herself kissing London, as the little one traveled with her mom to her namesake city. She said: "London is in London," as she showed her daughter some affection.

It was clearly a jet set year for the little one, as Paris shared a number of photos from family vacations, whether they were flying around in a private jet or spending some time in the sunshine. Paris often dressed her daughter up in pink, popping a pretty pastel bow on her daughter's hair to make sure she looked stylish like her mom.

© Instagram

She captioned the carousel: "One year ago today, an icon was born," adding: "My beautiful Baby London, you’ve brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed."

WATCH: Paris Hilton marks special milestone with baby daughter London

"All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms," she continued. "Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest blessing, and I can’t wait for all the magical memories we’ll continue to make together."

© Instagram

Paris announced her daughter's arrival on November 24, sharing a simple photo of an adorable pink babygrow personalized with the name London, a pair of cute heart sunglasses and knitted teddy bear.

While some fans had wondered if Paris was expecting again, she made it clear: "I have two babies."

© Instagram Paris Hilton revealed she is 'thankful' for her daughter London

Her unexpected birth came as Paris and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their son Phoenix via surrogate earlier in 2024, keeping the fact that they were expecting under wraps. It turned out that Paris and Carter were the only two people, bar the surrogate and doctors, who knew about the pregnancy.

Paris explained the decision to keep this private stemmed from the fact her own "life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

© @parishilton

"Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old," the DJ and mogul revealed on her podcast This Is Paris, adding: "It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together."

Keeping in with her desire for privacy, Paris kept her daughter's photos under wraps until April 19.