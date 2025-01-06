Jodie Foster might be a 2025 Golden Globe winner but, at heart, she's a proud mom.

The 62-year-old, who picked up the gong for Best Female Actor in a Limited Series for her part in True Detective: Night Country, showed how important her family is to her by bringing along her youngest son, Kit, 23, to the star-studded event.

During the glitzy evening, she opened up about the best gift her boys have given her.

© AFF-USA/Shutterstock Jodie Foster brought her son, Kit, along with her to the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, California

Speaking on the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globes, the Silence of the Lambs actress, said: "Joy and play.

"That was the first gift that they gave me, being on all fours around the house and making parades with silly musical instruments and rediscovering the world through their eyes, and I feel like that continues to today."

The mother-of-two added: "But it's something that I always have to remind myself of because I can get serious but really I'm just a play animal and that's why I'm here.

"I do love to dress up – not like this – but elf costumes, I like football, painting my face, I like Halloween. There's something about the joy that comes from being a kid, I think."

© Getty Jodie Foster was crowned Best Actress in a Limited Series

Jodie's eldest son is Charles Bernard who was born in 1998. Three years later, she welcomed her second, Kit. The star shares her two sons with her former partner, Cydney Bernard, who she was with from 1993 until 2008.

Jodie has a strong bond with both of her boys but spoke fondly of her youngest to PEOPLE magazine in 2016, calling him the "Nicest person I've ever met."

© AFF-USA/Shutterstock Jodie Foster and Kit Bernard Foster at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

If Jodie was expecting her youngest to follow in her footsteps, she was eventually proven wrong. Jodie told The Guardian in 2018: "He is really shy and I can promise you he will never be an actor."

© Getty Images Jodie Foster on stage at the Golden Globes

However, this is contrary to her eldest's career plans. Charlie, 26, ended up studying at Yale, just like his famous mom, and took part in many theatre productions during his time at the prestigious university.

Meanwhile, at the glitzy Hollywood event, Jodie also opened up about ageing in the showbiz world and how she feels more confident than ever.

© FilmMagic, Getty Jodie Foster with her eldest son, Charlie, pictured in 2015

The award-winning actress said: "It feels like there's a hormone that happens [as you age] where suddenly you go: 'Oh, I don’t really care about all the stupid things anymore, and I'm not going to compete with myself'."

She continued: "I'm excited about what's left of my life and who I become, the wisdom that I can bring to the table. So, for me, this is the most contented moment of my career.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Kit Bernard and mom Jodie Foster the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton

"And I never would have known that. I just never would have known that, but something happened the day I turned 60."

Jodie has been a famous name in Hollywood from a young age. She began her career at the tender age of three when she began appearing in TV commercials.

She would go on to land career-defining roles in films such as Scorsese's Taxi Driver, Bugsy Malone, The Accused, Panic Room and more.