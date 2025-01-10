Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Romeo Beckham confuses fans with latest photos of sister Harper
Romeo Beckham in an open blakc shirt sitting with Harper Beckham© Instagram

The football star has a close bond with his younger sister

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Romeo Beckham and sister Harper have the closest bond and during their recent family holiday, the sibling duo showed off their sweet relationship.

The football star took to Instagram to share a couple of snaps of the pair relaxing together on a luxury yacht. In one image, Harper covered her face as she hid behind her older brother, who wore a stylish shirt and pair of designer shades. A second snap saw the pair smiling together as they rested their heads on one another.

Romeo kept his caption simple as the star shared a hugging emoji and added the number seven, which is Harper's middle name.

However, some of the star's followers ended up confused over Romeo's use of his sister's middle name. "Who is she?" questioned one, while another said: "Ngl 7 is a cold name."

Harper hid behind her older brother© Instagram
Harper hid behind her older brother

However, many other fans were swept up in the sweetness of the image, as one enthused: "Nothing better than having a little sister," and a second added: "Awww such a loving big brother." A third posted: "Twinning, you love your sister so much I love it."

The brother and sister have shown off their close bond on numerous occasions and back in December, the 22-year-old revealed that he had a surprise tribute to his sister inside his bachelor's pad.

Harper Beckham resting her head on Romeo Beckham© Instagram
The brother-sister duo have the closest bond

Taking to his Instagram account, Romeo shared a candid mirror selfie in his chic apartment, which showed off a humongous black and white portrait of himself with Harper.

The image in question was a sweet sibling snap taken in Miami when the pair visited The Machine Behind the Art: Inside JR's Printing Press immersive exhibition. The wall-sized image showed Romeo sticking out his tongue and Harper pouting for the camera.

Harper's hair looked ultra-blonde in her selfie with brother Romeo© Instagram
Fans love seeing the pair's close bond

In 2022, the youngster sent her brother the sweetest handwritten note as he prepared to leave the family home. "Dear Romeo, I hope you have so much fun in Holland, I will miss you and your football," it read.

"Well done, I am so happy and thankful that you're my older brother, I am the luckiest person EVER. I love you with all my heart."

