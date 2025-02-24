Ben Shephard shares ultra-rare photos of his sons and wife Annie from family ski trip

TV presenter Ben Shephard has shared a glimpse inside his latest family getaway with his wife Annie and their two sons Sam and Jack.

During Monday's installment of This Morning, the 50-year-old spoke about his ski trip before unveiling a handful of wholesome pictures and video clips from the frosted slopes.

© Shutterstock Ben returned from his half-term break on Monday

Dishing on his half-term break, Ben told his co-host Cat Deeley: "My two ski now," before gesturing to a clip and adding, "This is me trying to film them. I am doing everything I possibly can to get anywhere near them. That's Jack."

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Ben Shephard delights with photos from family ski trip with rarely-seen sons

He continued: "Sam is just ahead of him. It is brilliant. It was such a lovely few days in the mountains. It's nice to be warm! And Annie came as well… She's not as into the skiing as me and the boys are, but we had a really good laugh!"

Amongst the snapshots, Ben also included a beaming selfie that showed the family-of-four posing on a snowy ski slope. Ben donned a vibrant red ski jacket and some gold framed sunglasses, while Annie was all smiles dressed in a chic black jacket.

© Instagram Ben shares two sons with his wife Annie

They were joined by their two sons Sam, 19, and Jack, 18, who towered over the parents as they posed in the background.

Ben's family update comes after the Shephard clan reunited to celebrate Jack's milestone 18th birthday. The TV marked the special occasion on Instagram back in January, opting to share a carousel of nostalgic photos, as well as photos from holidays and throwback pictures from his childhood.

He wrote in a gushing caption: "Cannot believe that our little boy is 18!! Where has the time gone?? Soo many memories, so many laughs sooo much mess. Couldn't be more proud of the young man you're becoming - but mostly excited that you can now legally buy me a beer- I'll see you at the bar!! #happybirthday #18th.''

Ben and Annie's love story

The couple met as students at the University of Birmingham, where Annie studied Philosophy and was head of the Philosophy & Epistemology Society.

© Shutterstock The couple met at university

Opening up about their early romance, Ben said on the White Wine Question Time podcast: "We met at university and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

"She has been through all this with me – the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow, still putting up with me to this day."

© Instagram The pair are raising their family in London

They went on to tie the knot in 2004 on a private island near the small village of Bigbury-on-Sea. The ceremony was followed by a stunning reception at The Burgh Island Hotel which boasts endless coastal views and beautiful Art Deco touches.

Ben and Annie went on to welcome two sons and are now raising their brood in a stunning family home in Richmond, London.