Ben Shephard joined by towering son Sam in rare video

This Morning star Ben Shephard sparked a sweet fan reaction on Tuesday when he shared an ultra-rare video featuring his teenage son, Sam.

Taking to Instagram, Ben uploaded a clip of the father-son duo undertaking a fitness challenge as part of the presenter's mission to be the fittest he's ever been by his 50th birthday.

© Instagram The father-son duo share a close bond

The sped-up video showed the pair completing a whopping 50 pull-ups, with Ben nailing his sets before Sam, 19, followed suit and bashed out his exercises.

Addressing his followers, Ben, 50, said: "So Sam, my eldest, as part of my fit 50 challenge has challenged me to do what?," before Sam chimed in: "50 pull-ups."

Ben continued: "Seeing as I'm desperately trying to get there today, we're going to see if we can complete 50 pull-ups, and we're having a big sit-down Chinese a little bit later on so we're trying to work a little bit of space…"

Meanwhile, in his caption, Ben proudly wrote: "We finally did it!! The toughest #fit@50 challenge was set by @samshephardd 50 #pullups It took a few sets and a lot of grunting, huffing and puffing, but we got there in the end!"

The TV star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the pair, with one writing: "Very impressive. Especially doing them SO fast!!" while a second noted: "Your son is the double of you!!" and a third chimed in: "Woohoo! Huge congratulations to both of you for those pull ups... no small feat! And happy 50th! Hope the celebrations were nothing short of amazing!"

© Instagram Ben and Annie wed in 2004

Ben shares his eldest son Sam with his wife Annie. The pair, who tied the knot in 2004, are also proud parents to Jack whom they welcomed in 2007.

Back in September, it was an emotional time for the Shephard clan as they waved Sam off to university. Of Sam's milestone moment, Ben told Lorraine Kelly: "He actually starts lectures today. So he's had his freshers. It was all very emotional."

© Instagram Ben's son Sam recently headed off to university

Reacting to a snapshot of Sam posing with his mum, Ben continued: "This was him and Annie, he's in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it. He Facetimed us this morning at 7.30 asking his mum how he does his washing. She [Annie] was thrilled. She's still needed!"

Ben and Annie's love story

The loved-up couple met at The University of Birmingham, before embarking on a romance and tying the knot in 2004 in South Devon. Although Ben tends to keep details surrounding his private life under wraps, he's shared the occasional glimpse inside his relationship with Annie.

© Getty Images The couple share two children together

Speaking on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast, Ben explained: "We met at university – so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly – and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media."

© Instagram Ben and his wife live in Richmond, London

He continued: "She has been through all of this with me – the highs and lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can’t quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."