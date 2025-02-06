Ben Shephard 'loses it' over issue at family home

Ben Shephard has a gorgeous family home in Richmond, London, where he lives with his wife and son Jack (as his eldest son Sam has moved out for university). On Thursday's Instalment of This Morning, they were discussing the inevitable mess of a teenage boy's room – and Ben knew all too well.

He confessed that he "loses it" with his youngest son and his messy room, and even has to help him tidy it up. Watch the video...

WATCH: Ben Shephard's on air confession over home stress

Speaking about whether you should enter your teenager's bedroom, Ben says: "For my own mental health I will go in regularly." And on the topic of asking him to tidy up, he explains: "I'm always very nice and polite about it… and it never happens…. Eventually I'll lose it, and I'll say 'For heaven's sake do you not realise what you're doing to me? Can you put your things away?'"

Plus, he did also reveal that it isn't long before it's back in a state again. "Cut to the middle of next week and It'll be exactly the same," he confessed.

© Instagram Ben and his wife Annie have two sons

It's a far cry from the pristine family abode we see on Ben's Instagram page, including his idyllic garden and beautiful kitchen.

Ben's property is estimated to be worth £4 million and since they moved in in 2016, they have showcased a few corners of the abode. Previous social media posts have revealed it to have the most amazing open-plan living area with a huge wooden dining table and large patio doors opening out onto their impressive garden.

© Photo: Instagram Ben's £4m home is stunning

One of Ben's favourite features has to be the outdoor gin bench that he built himself! We're sure that gets a fair bit of use come summertime.

Check out their picture-perfect garden space

Flying the nest

It was a major adjustment when Ben's eldest Sam said goodbye to the family home, and moved out for university in September last year.

At the time, Ben told TV host Lorraine Kelly: "He actually starts lectures today. So he's had his freshers. It was all very emotional."

Reacting to a snapshot of Sam posing with mum Annie, Ben went on to say: "This was him and Annie, he's in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really, really emotional about it."

Ben recently delighted fans when he shared a rare snap alongside his two sons, both of which tower over him! Ben's wife Annie was also in the picture, beaming alongside her boys.