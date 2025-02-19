Victoria Beckham poses up a storm as she shares rare photo of David Beckham's two sisters

Victoria Beckham is a doting wife to her husband David, but on Wednesday, she was paying tribute to a different Beckham, as the footballer's sister, Joanne, celebrated her birthday.

The fashion designer took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture alongside Joanne and David's other sister, Lynne. Victoria looked the picture of elegance in the photo as she posed in a black dress while a gorgeous sunset behind the group created an artistic flair to the family snap. The trio weren't alone in the photo, as they were also joined by David's beloved mum, Sandra.

Captioning the snapshot, Victoria said: "Happy birthday @jo_jo_beckham!!! Kisses @lyneebeckhambriggs1972 @sandrabeckham49 @help_for_forces xx."

Although David's sisters prefer to stay out of the limelight, Victoria has an incredibly close bond with her in-laws, regularly sharing birthday updates for the glam girls.

© Instagram Victoria posed alongside David's family members

Last year, when David's mum, Sandra, marked her milestone 75th birthday, VB shared another tribute. The image saw the quartet against the most beautiful orange sky.

Victoria had her arm wrapped around Joanne whilst proudly holding up her arm. Meanwhile, Lynne was on the other side with her arm around the beauty mogul's waist, also beaming for the camera.

© GC Images Joanne is David's younger sister

Joanne used to be a hairdresser; however, David's younger sister eventually left the profession to start her own business. Alongside former footballer Jay Smith, Joanne launched WeAreYourCity, which recommended restaurants and events in London to high-end clients.

Joanne is also a mother-of-one, with the star sharing her daughter, Peggy, seven, with her ex-boyfriend, Kris Donnelly, who rose to fame on Big Brother.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Joanne used to be a hairdresser

Victoria, meanwhile, has her own sister, Louise Adams. The siblings grew up together in Hertfordshire alongside their brother Christian, and their parents Anthony and Jacqueline Adams.

Last April, Victoria stunned her followers when she posed with her lookalike younger sibling, heading to a swanky Mayfair event, which marked Victoria's 50th birthday.

© Getty Images Victoria is very supportive of her family

The younger sibling stunned in a glamorous silver sequinned dress, which hung over her lithe frame. She added some height with a pair of chic black stiletto heels but was towered by her famous sister.

"The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! Xxx," gushed Victoria, adding: "I don't think I've ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X."