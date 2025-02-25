Geri Halliwell-Horner’s lookalike daughter Bluebell towers alongside Spice Girl mum during rare outing together

Geri Halliwell-Horner couldn't be more glamorous, and her penchant for things on the sartorial side of life extends to her lookalike daughter, Bluebell.

The 18-year-old was pictured posing up a storm alongside her Spice Girl mum as they enjoyed a rare joint outing at the Burberry show at the Tate Modern during London Fashion Week on Monday evening.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Geri and Bluebell were two of a kind

Geri's grown-up daughter towered alongside her glamorous mum, donning a chic pair of distressed jeans and silver pointed-toe heels.

The beauty has certainly inherited her mum's sense of style, wearing a fabulously waist-cinching wrap coat that looked like it could be straight from Geri's wardrobe if it weren't for its striking raven hue.

Completing her Fashion Week look, Bluebell styled her deep red locks in a bouncy blow-dry and flawless makeup, which comprised coral lipstick, flutter lashes, and black eyeliner.

As for the former pop star, Geri opted for a look in her signature muted colour palette, donning a fabulously stylish off-white trench coat and quilted heels.

On her shoulder, a black and white chequered Dior bag.

The Halliwell duo were joined by a slew of stars, including Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, who had flown in from their home in Miami.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima The Peltz-Beckhams looked so chic in their matching Burberry outfits

The loved-up couple were a vision, donning matching Burberry ensembles. Actress Nicola chose a pair of ultra-on-trend cargo-style trousers in the designer brand's signature brown print.

She paired her look with her Victoria Beckham-style leather jacket in black. Meanwhile, Brooklyn wore a baggier-style trouser, pairing his look with a sports-style jacket covered in zips.

Other celebrity attendees included Georgia May and Elizabeth Jagger, Kim Cattrall, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Russell Tovey.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Burberry Winter 2025 show during London Fashion Week

Following the show, Brooklyn and Nicola were pictured leaving the show's glamorous after-party at London's The Twenty Two.

According to the Daily Mail, other attendees at the lavish after-party included Ncuti Gatwa, Jason Isaacs, and Jodie Turner-Smith.