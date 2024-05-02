Geri Halliwell-Horner's daughter Bluebell, 17, is her double in cute family photos

Geri Halliwell-Horner, 51, and her husband F1 mogul husband Christian Horner, 50, are raising a blended family.

The former Spice Girls star welcomed her eldest daughter Bluebell, 17, with her screenwriter ex Sacha Gervasi, before meeting and marrying Christian. He was already a father to a daughter called Olivia, ten, with his ex Beverley Allen, and the pair went on to welcome their son Montague, seven.

Whilst Geri and Christian like to keep their blended family of five out of the public eye, they have made a handful of public outings with their kids and shared rare family photos on social media. And it doesn't take more than a couple of glimpses to confirm that Geri's daughter Bluebell is her doppelganger. Keep scrolling to see lookalike mother-daughter duo Geri and Bluebell…

© Instagram Birthday girl In 2023, Geri marked her daughter's 17th birthday by posting a tribute on Instagram that read: "Happy Birthday Bluebell, 17 today! We are so proud of you. We love you Blue!" The car selfie showed the teen with her mother's blue eyes, long lashes and strawberry-blonde hair.

© Instagram Family album To celebrate Christian Horner on Father's Day, Geri posted a series of photos of their blended family on Instagram. Bluebell looked so grown up with hair that fell past her shoulders as she posed with her mother and siblings.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Colour-clash moment Before Geri adopted an all-white wardrobe, she shared her love of bold colours with Bluebell. The mother-daughter duo showcased their bright wardrobes at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey back in 2017, with the former Spice Girls star rocking a Barbie pink coat over her black dress while her daughter looked cute in a red lacy frock with ballet pumps.

© Samir Hussein Leather glove ladies Three years later, they attended the same event in more complimentary neutral tones. Geri stepped out in a midi coat in her predictable ivory colour with a black collar, finished with a white bag and matching leather gloves. Bluebell chose the same warm accessory in a blush hue that coordinated with her coat and floral maxi dress.

© Instagram Girls day out Geri and Bluebell enjoyed a girly day out as they headed to Sheffield to cheer on the Lionesses as they fought for a place in the Euro 2022 finals. The mother and daughter duo made their way to Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United, dressed in matching personalised England shirts. Another moment from the fun outing even saw Geri kissing her mini-me on the cheek - so sweet!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Geri Halliwell-Horner celebrates England's win alongside lookalike daughter Bluebell

© Instagram Proud mother Geri was one proud mum back in 2022 when Bluebell received her GCSE results and marked the occasion with an adorable photo of the teenager. In the photo, the pair beamed from ear to ear at what appears to be their family home - and it's safe to say they could be twins. Geri wrote: "SO proud of you Blue! All A [star emojis]!! 9 GCSEs! You worked so hard! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!!."

© Instagram Mother's Day gathering Mother's Day in 2022 marked a very special moment for Geri fans, as it was one of the only occasions the star has shared a photo of all three children together - and it was so heartwarming. In the photo, Geri and Bluebell - who of look like sisters in the family photo - can be seen with Olivia and Monty.

Special celebrations To mark Bluebell's 16th birthday, Geri shared another adorable photo of her lookalike daughter snuggling up to her adoring mother. One fan couldn't help but comment: "Geri you really said copy and paste!! A very happy birthday to Bluebell!! And congratulations to you lot!!"

© Instagram Family throwback In the birthday post, the mother-of-two also shared an adorable throwback of Bluebell as a toddler as well as a throwback picture of the now-teenager with her and her stepdad, Christian. The sweet photo showed the trio looking closer than ever as they cuddled up together for the candid snap. Adorable!

DISCOVER: Meet Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's 4 lookalike children: Sophia, Liberty, Johnny and Jack