Geri Halliwell-Horner stuns in bridal-white look as she supports husband Christian on momentous day - photos

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner beamed with pride as she supported her husband Christian at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony on Wednesday.

The pair were photographed outside the royal palace, with Christian clutching his award after being appointed as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours list for his services to motorsport.

For the special occasion, Geri, 52, looked picture-perfect in a stunning bridal-white look consisting of a white V-neck dress, a matching white longline coat and a quilted leather bag. The author slipped on a pair of pointed nude heels and spruced up her look with a chunky satin headband complete with a netted veil and delicate flowers.

She wore her golden red tresses in glamorous waves and added a slick of glossy pink lipstick and a pair of pearl stud earrings. Christian, 51, meanwhile, looked dapper in a smart tailcoat, a dove grey waistcoat and a patterned navy tie.

Christian described King Charles as "charming" after he was honoured at Buckingham Palace. Speaking to PA news agency, the F1 boss said he found the occasion "humbling," before adding: "It's a huge privilege to receive an honour like this." Reflecting on the conversation he had with the monarch, Christian said: "He was charming. We exchanged pleasantries and he inquired how the season had gone."

Over on Instagram, meanwhile, Geri gushed: "Today I had the honour of accompanying @christianhorner as he was made a Commander of the British Empire by his Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace. As a family, we are all incredibly proud of everything you have achieved in your 20 years @redbullracing and I know the Team feel the same. You are a leader, an innovator and a pathfinder and this distinction is a reflection of your dedication and services to motorsport. Congratulations!"

Christian has led Red Bull's F1 team since 2005, winning six constructors' championships between 2010 and 2023. He kicked off his career as a racing driver before becoming a race winner in the 1992 British Formula Renault Championship. After retiring from competitive driving aged 25, he moved across to team management.

Geri frequently supports Christian from the sidelines. Back in October, the author was all smiles as she cheered on her husband at the US Grand Prix.

The mum-of-two looked radiant trackside, dressed in her signature all-white chic style, and was seen enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of the F1 event.

Geri is renowned for rocking head-to-toe white. During an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine, she spoke about her choice to wear one single shade, explaining how it's the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day.

"There's a power in covering up," she said. "I didn't realise that. I don't need to overshare."

Geri and Christian's love story

The couple have been together since February 2014. They announced their engagement nine months later and walked down the aisle on 15 May 2015.

They share one child together, a son called Monty, while Geri also shares daughter Bluebell with her ex Sacha Gervasi and Christian shares one daughter, Olivia, with his ex-wife Beverley Allen. Find out more about their blended family in the video below...

While the couple are notoriously private about their relationship, the pair have occasionally shared insights into their marriage and love story.

During a chat with The Telegraph in March 2023, Christian revealed how they crossed paths several times before they started dating in 2015.

"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," he revealed of the first time they met back in 2009.

"I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well. Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"