Geri's daughter Bluebell Halliwell, 17, stuns on red carpet alongside stepdad Christian Horner

Christian Horner and his stepdaughter Bluebell commanded attention on Tuesday evening as they graced the red carpet for the world Beckham premiere.

Geri Halliwell-Horner's hubby looked oh-so-dapper for the occasion wearing a sharp navy suit and a crisp white tie. The 49-year-old was joined by his stepdaughter Bluebell whom Geri shares with her ex-partner, Sacha Gervasi.

Take a look at Geri's sweet bond with her daughter in the video below...

WATCH: Geri Horner celebrates England's win alongside daughter Bluebell

The teen looked every inch her mother’s carbon copy as she posed for photos on the red carpet. Channelling her inner fashionista, Bluebell, 17, rocked a black satin skirt which she teamed with a simple black top and a smart black blazer.

© Getty Christian looked dapper in a sharp suit

She elevated her outfit with a faux croc black leather handbag, dainty gold necklaces and a pair of statement black leather boots. She had her strawberry blonde hair pruned to perfection in a centre part and highlighted her pretty features with a punchy pink lipstick, lashings of mascara and a touch of highlighter.

© Getty The father-daughter duo were all smiles

The Red Bull boss attended the glitzy event without his famous wife Geri. And there's a very simple explanation for this... the former Spice Girl is currently in NYC promoting her brand-new novel called Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen.

On Tuesday evening, Geri, 51, made a very rare television appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For the special occasion, the author rocked a stunning white mini dress complete with an oversized bow around the neck and large white buttons running down the front.

© Getty Geri looked so stylish in her mini dress

She accessorised with white heels, simple pearl earrings and a slinky gold bracelet. Perfection!

Geri's latest book is a passion project inspired somewhat by her former bandmates. In a recent interview with Scary Mommy magazine, the flame-haired star opened up about how the story was inspired by her own life experiences.

The publication stated: "Pieces of Halliwell-Horner's life are woven into Rosie Frost. The abrupt passing of her father in 1993 informed Rosie's own struggles with grief.

© Getty The former Spice Girl spoke about her new book

"And just as Rosie is bullied by some of her blueblood classmates for being a scholarship kid, Halliwell-Horner for a time attended a privileged grammar school where even teachers reminded her that she was lucky to be there."

The star reportedly enjoys writing in a "dark room" in order to remain focused and ward off distraction. "I learnt to put myself in quite a dark room so there are no distractions from anything else," she revealed in a recent Instagram Q&A session.

© Instagram Geri shares son Monty with Christian

"You have to have gaps of where you like 'put it in the oven,' and take a breath, and then re-visit it again in the next morning [with] fresh eyes."

Whilst her family have been hugely supportive, Geri has hinted that her loved ones are "relieved" to see the book finally hit the shelves.

In her Q&A, she explained: "My family are really excited for this release, but they're also relieved because it's been nine years where I've disappeared into the shed for hours on end and they're like 'Where is she? Oh, she's with Rosie.' "So, they're like, 'Finally, the book is out there.'"