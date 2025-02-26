Kelly Ripa’s unbelievable contoured look will make heads swivel

Kelly Ripa has been hailed the queen of cosplay as she transformed into Ariana Grande with epic proportions on Tuesday.

The LIVE with Kelly and Mark co-anchor underwent a major makeover as she dressed up as Glinda from Wicked for the pre-taped opening parody to her upcoming post-Oscars talk show episode.

The 54-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the uncanny transformation as she shared a video to Instagram of her sitting in the makeup chair. The time lapse depicted makeup artist Kristofer Buckle contouring the star's chiselled cheekbones before moving on to the eye and adding a shimmery pale pink shadow and wispy eyelashes.

© Instagram Kelly with her makeup artist

Kristofer overlined Kelly's lips with a nude pink liner for Ariana's signature pout before adding a heavy amount of blush to the cheek. The presenter's eyebrows were lightened and appeared incredibly faint.

Meanwhile, Kelly's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft curls courtesy of Ryan Trygstad while the front pieces were pinned back into elegant twists.

Mark Consuelos's wife captioned the video: "Follow me beyond Oz into the land of make believe. Let’s hear it for the actual wizards @kristoferbuckle @ryantrygstadhair #AfrertheOscars."

© ABC The makeover was for the talk show's Oscar special

The video was set to Ariana's cover of Glinda's song "Popular" from the movie.

After the makeup was completed, Kelly could be seen adopting Ariana's iconic smile, with her followers going wild at the resemblance.

Lisa Rinna penned: "OMG You became her!."

Another follower commented: "I’m watching thinking how much you look Ariana and then I read…. Uncanny."

© Getty Images The star transformed into Ariana Grande

A third fan wrote: "This is so disturbing and amazing. I’m so conflicted. Man people are so dang talented."

Kelly then posed with a broomstick in front of a green screen draped in Glinda's signature peach frilly dress. Further snaps from the shoot depicted Kelly dressed in the witch's pink college uniform with a stack of books in her arms.

© Instagram Kelly even fooled her family

A final photo showed Kelly dressed in Glinda's sensational pink ball gown completed with a towering tiara and an oversized magic wand. The dress featured layered voluminous cuts with a cinched corseted bodice that boasted a sweetheart neckline. The gown was adorned with metallic fabric and intricate sequins.

The star even managed to convince her daughter, Lola, that she had morphed into Ariana. Discussing the transformation with Variety, Kelly said: "The makeup and hair was so real that I FaceTimed Mark, and I FaceTimed my daughter and my daughter’s best friend, and fooled them.

"They thought they were talking to Ariana Grande. Then I opened my mouth, and their entire energy shifted. They were back to treating me like me."