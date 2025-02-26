Joe Swash makes surprise solo announcement after family holiday

TV star Joe Swash made a surprise announcement on Wednesday, just days after returning from a ski trip with his wife Stacey Solomon and their children.

In a new career update, the former EastEnders star shared his excitement over his involvement in a new Channel 4 programme focusing on Britain's fascination with meal deals.

© Getty Images The actor is set to appear in a new Channel 4 show

Of his participation, Joe, 43, said: "We all love making our money go further so it's no surprise meal deals have conquered British lunchtimes.

"It's great to be working with Channel 4 again, this time getting the scoop from insiders on what shoppers around the country are putting in their baskets."

© Getty Images Joe is married to former X Factor star Stacey Solomon

The two-part series, titled Meal Deals: Behind The Bargain, will see Joe speak to an array of experts about how to choose the best combinations of main, snack and drink for both our wallets and health.

He will also meet with online fans who've since racked up thousands of views rating unusual meal deal combinations.

Channel 4's senior commissioning editor for lifestyle, Clemency Green, said: "'What's your favourite meal deal?' is the question that can spark impassioned debate in every corner of this country.

© Instagram The couple with their three youngest children

"There might be millions of combinations, but surely a prawn mayo sandwich is non-negotiable? We're really looking forward to working with Purple Productions and our intrepid investigator Joe to bring Channel 4 viewers the most surprising revelations about this very British consumer obsession."

Joe is no stranger to the silver screen and has appeared in numerous shows including popular soap, EastEnders, Gimme A Break and driving show, Driving Academy. Beyond this, he was also crowned king of the jungle in 2008 and won Dancing on Ice in 2020.

© Shutterstock Joe was crowned king of the jungle in 2008

He also recently co-presented a Channel 4 show titled Batch From Scratch: Cooking For Less, with family-cooking expert, Suzanne Mulholland.

Joe's announcement comes after he jetted off to Switzerland on a family ski trip. Despite missing their outbound train at the start of their holiday, the family seemingly enjoyed an action-packed trip on the slopes with their three youngest children: Rex, Rose and Belle.

Following their getaway, the pair shared a plethora of wholesome snapshots which they captioned: "Up above the clouds with you @joeswash I found this so much scarier than I thought I would. We went to the top of a glacier today! I never used to be this much of a chicken, but it was HIGH."

They continued: "And walking out onto that bridge, I was terrified. I'm so glad we did it though because it was truly breathtaking up there. Looking down at the clouds and across the vast glacier & mountains. Love you Joe Joe."