Stacey Solomon's 'weird' changes at home with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon's followers are used to the mum of five sharing updates on her home, with 2025 already seeing the TV star overhauling her daughters' bedroom and giving her utility room a pink makeover.

In the past, the Loose Women host also painted her cottage kitchen black and transformed her doorway into a Halloween wonderland, but this week, Stacey announced a different kind of change at Pickle Cottage.

Writing to her fans via her newsletter, Stacey explained things have become "weird" at home, sharing: "Belle has just started nursery. That means for the first time in YEARS we don't have kids in the house during the day… SO weird. What are we going to do with ourselves?" Stacey asked.

Of her two-year-old daughter's new adventure, Stacey continued that her other daughter, Rose, three, is thrilled with the changes.

"Rose is so excited about having her sister at nursery with her, she keeps telling me how Belle needs to behave. I love that they'll be at nursery together," Stacey said.

While Pickle Cottage is now empty of kids during the day, Stacey still has plenty to keep her busy, as she'd added three more pets to her ever-expanding menagerie.

In her newsletter, the former X Factor contestant revealed she's purchased three new ducks, adding to the two birds she already shares her home with.

On her new ducks, Stacey enthused: "Why am I so obsessed with these ducks? I just love them so much. Along with Daisy and Delilah, they're honestly part of the family - I think they're the ones who listen to me the most anyway!"

The presenter even joked she wants to buy a dairy cow, who would join their two dogs as another pet in the family – we'll see what Joe has to say about that!

Keeping busy

As well as her animals, Stacey is also kept busy by constantly making tweaks at home, with January seeing the Sort Your Life Out presenter organising her own home.

She shared two "standout" additions to her recently overhauled utility room with her followers, revealing the new soap dispensers. "I love because it means no more faffing and scooping every time I put a load on," she said, before explaining why she loves her new retractable clothes dryer too. "It's a gamechanger for a utility room as it folds back neatly when you don’t need it," she shared – so practical!

Stacey's pantry received an upgrade too, in the form of bamboo food holders. "They can be used for all sorts... rice, pasta, flour. I've used mine for cereal and because they’re square they tuck away really neatly."

We look forward to Stacey's next home update.