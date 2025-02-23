Stacey Solomon reveals she's 'tired' and 'exhausted' in emotional message to fans

Stacey Solomon has opened up about feeling 'tired' and 'exhausted' after a special family ski holiday. The Sort Your Life Out star, 35, jetted off to Switzerland with her husband Joe Swash and their five children for a memorable trip.

The family's adventure followed a whirlwind Valentine's Day in Paris, where they accidentally missed their train. However, once they hit the slopes, Stacey shared how proud she was of her children for learning to ski.

Stacey's emotional message to fans

Taking to Instagram, Stacey reflected on the experience, describing the holiday as both 'tiring' and 'crazy'. She wrote: "The family who ski together probably won't talk to each other for a few weeks now. I'm joking (but not). It's been the most special, tiring, adrenaline-pumping, crazy week."

She continued: "I can honestly say everyone is exhausted but the BEST memories have been made. So grateful to have been able to take my pickles skiing. And seeing my brother has been so lovely. I miss him so so much since he moved here."

The mum-of-five ended her post with a nod to Joe's ski outfit, joking: "Time to go home now & try to rest up before school on Monday. P.S. I ended up loving Joe's suit more than he did!"

Fans react to Stacey's holiday update

Stacey's fans were quick to respond to her post, with many praising her for making lasting memories with her children. One follower commented: "Amazing, glad you had the best time with your family. What an experience. You look like a Bond Girl, Stace."

Another added: "Incredible photos. Glad you all had a fab time, safe travels home & make the train this time."

Stacey's return to TV

Despite her exhaustion, Stacey has been busy with the return of Sort Your Life Out. The latest series sees her and her expert team help families declutter their homes by sorting through their possessions.

The first episode was particularly emotional as Stacey helped a family of six downsize their belongings. During one touching moment, mum Helen revealed she was holding onto an old fleece because she had been wearing it when she suffered a miscarriage.

Helen shared that she had lost two babies before later giving birth to triplets. The moment resonated with viewers, with many taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their emotions. One person wrote: "Losing two babies is heartbreaking and then finding you are pregnant with twins, then being told we found another baby and having triplets… three rainbow babies."

With Sort Your Life Out back on screens and her latest BBC show, Brickin' It, also launching soon, Stacey is busier than ever. The series will see her help homeowners tackle DIY disasters and unfinished projects.

Despite her packed schedule, Stacey remains open with fans about juggling work and family life. While the ski trip may have left her exhausted, it's clear she wouldn't have changed a thing.

Sort Your Life Out is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.