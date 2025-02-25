Shop Stacey Solomon's cute outfits on BBC's Sort Your Life Out

Stacey Solomon is the cutest on Sort Your Life Out. The BBC show is back and now in its fifth season, and I love watching the programme for home decluttering inspiration. Stacey is such a warm, encouraging hand on the show, helping the spotlighted family part with some/most of their belongings and I love the genius ways Stacey and her team transform the featured homes. I don't know about you but I'd love to move all my stuff to a warehouse and have someone help me go through it - especially someone as sweet as Stacey.

Stacey's also dressed for the occasion too, and I think that's part of her charm. Stacey's Sort Your Life Out outfits are always the perfect mix of fashionable but practicable - and even though I'm not brandishing a drill or upcycling a table a la Stacey, her fashion gives me inspiration for dressing a little better when casual. Stacey makes me think I need to up my leggings and sweatshirt game, with her mix of denim, knitwear and on-trend pieces like boiler suits and oversized shirts.

Stacey's Sort Your Life Out clothes echo are own personal style and I love that she stays true to herself with her fashion. It's unclear if she has a stylist for the show or styles herself, but one thing is for sure - Stacey's clothing is easy to replicate, easy to wear if you're a busy mum on the go and handily affordable too.

The TV programme airs every Tuesday at 8pm, and annoyingly they're releasing every episode on BBC iPlayer as it airs, so you can't binge the whole new season. I find myself rewatching old episodes, as there's four other series to watch.

Everytime I watch the show, I find myself googling pieces of Stacey's wardrobe, and I can't be the only one who does it. Even though a lot of it is summer fashion, some can be worn now or bought ahead of the warm weather. I've saved you a job and found some amazing versions of Stacey's outfits, be it the exact items or brilliant lookalikes.

Stacey Solomon's outfits on Sort Your Life Out

© BBC Stacey's pink boiler suit In the first episode, Stacey is wearing an absolutely gorgeous pink boiler suit. It's so perfect for the tasks in hand, and I love an overall type piece for not just practical reasons, but it looks chic and pulled together too. Stacey's pink boiler suit is hard to track down, but I've found plenty of lookalikes. Mango has a soft pink boiler suit for £35.99, with a cool rope belt. John Lewis' £72 version is a much brighter version but super chic if you prefer a brighter pink. Stacey's wearing hers with white sneakers, which I love with the outfit. Keep them quite minimal, like this M&S £25 pair.

© BBC/Optomen TV Stacey's tailored lilac blazer Stacey really embraces pastel, candy colours and on episode three, she wore an outfit I can totally get on board with - jeans, a black tee and a blazer. Stacey's lilac blazer is a great piece for your spring wardrobe, worn just as Stacey herself. I like that hers as cropped sleeves for a point of difference, and I found a great lilac blazer at Quiz for just £21. It has the same ruched sleeves and casual fit as Stacey's as well as a similar pale purple shade. She wears plenty of gold jewellery pieces on Sort Your Life Out, and it's hard to pinpoint where they're from. They could be from her own collection with Abbott Lyon, but this chain looks like the Siren Petal Necklace from Monica Vinader, which can be engraved for free.

© BBC/Optomen TV Stacey's easy to wear denim playsuit I've noticed Stacey wears a lot of playsuits and jumpsuits, practical pieces that look cool too. I loved her denim playsuit, which cinched in at the waist with a belt and had button up fastenings. It was long enough that you can wear anywhere without exposing too much plus isn't too fitted - you wouldn't want it skintight, especially if you're actually in the midst of sorting and upcycling a la Stacey. Karen Millen's Denim Playsuit is just like Stacey's and a little more structured, so you can easily dress it up as well as down. Make like Stace and wear it white sneakers, or add a heel for a night off the upcycling.

© BBC/Optomen TV Stacey's summer-ready linen co-ord I'm giving you a heads up - buy your linen summer co-ord now because they sell out before summer even hits. I like the colour of Stacey's, an orange-red that suits most colourings. ASOS has the coolest tomato red linen coord on sale (£11 each), with casual-fit shorts and a boxy shirt. Like Stacey, keep it oversized and wear together or apart; the shorts look chic with a white tee and the shirt can be worn all year round.

© BBC/Optomen Television Stacey's bubble gum pink sweater Another cutesy pink shade for Stacey, this time in a sweater. I can't find her exact jumper, and it's a really hard to shade to copy. Next's Sweatshirt, £25, is almost spot on for the colour.