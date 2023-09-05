Stacey Solomon says her 'heart is aching' in emotional update with sons Rex and Leighton

The former X Factor contestant shares three children with her husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional family update concerning her sons Rex and Leighton.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the mother-of-five, 33, shared a carousel of heartwarming snapshots featuring her two boys on their first day back to school.

Sibling duo Rex, four, and Leighton, 11, were pictured beaming from ear to ear as they posed for their mother in their smart school uniform.

Stacey's youngest son Rex looked so grown-up with his strawberry blonde locks brushed over to one side, whilst Leighton looked every inch the doting older brother as he sweetly placed a supportive hand on his brother's shoulder.

© Instagram The sibling duo looked so sweet

"Time is a thief [crying face emoji]," Stacey gushed in her lengthy caption.

"And just like that a whole new adventure begins, and an old era ends… My darling boys, as you go out into a whole new world, primary & secondary school I hope you remember that you are strong, kind, intelligent, caring, young men with all of the love here at home you will ever need."

Offering words of advice, she went on to say: "Be yourselves, don't change for anyone. Stay true to who you are and enjoy those first days, because take it from mum who knows, you'll blink and it'll be the last days."

© Instagram Rex and Leighton looked so grown-up

Stacey finished by adding: "Good luck and have so much fun. To the moon and back Rex & Leighton. We love you [heart emoji] P.S a huge hug to every parent or carer out there not finding days like this easy for many different reasons. I'm with you. My heart is aching."

The DIY queen's fans were quick to send supportive messages in the comments section. Sympathising with Stacey, one follower wrote: "I feel the same way... Time just seems to fly by when they're young. I wish mine were babies again," while another added: "Oh my goodness. Your heart strings must be pounding."

© Getty Stacey and Joe wed in 2022

Stunned by Rex and Leighton's grown-up appearance, a third fan chimed in: "They look so smart [heart-eye emoji] growing up fast," and a fourth remarked: "Awhhh look at those grown-up boys. Where does the time go!!!"

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash share children Rex, Rose and Belle together, whilst Stacey is also a doting mother to sons Leighton and Zach, 15, from previous relationships.

Former EastEnders actor Joe, meanwhile, shares teen son Harry with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous.

© Instagram Joe is a doting father to his son Harry

While the couple adore sharing a large, blended family, Stacey has since ruled out the possibility of welcoming a sixth child.

Back in May, the TV star responded to a recent follower's comment which read: "Baby number 6 pending," followed by a red heart.

© Instagram Stacey is a devoted mother-of-five

In a bid to quash any potential rumours, Stacey uploaded a clip of herself jet washing her garden furniture in time for summer. Alongside the clip, she quipped: "Absolutely not [laughing face emoji and praying hands emoji] Going to keep myself FAR away & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead."