Manuel García-Rulfo photographs girlfriend Audrey McGraw in striking new snap — see here

Manuel García-Rulfo is quite the photographer as well as an actor.

His girlfriend Audrey McGraw proved as much as she shared a sweet snap of herself taken by The Lincoln Lawyer actor himself.

The budding singer, 23, who is Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter, has been dating the Mexico-born star, 44, for almost two years now, but they keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

This week however, Audrey took to Instagram and shared a magical photo of herself, in which she appears wrapped in a black coat in the middle of a forest, with weeds and trees standing tall all around her.

"By Manu," she wrote in her caption, crediting her boyfriend, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"Very beautiful," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Always so beautiful," plus another suggested it would make "a beautiful album cover."

© Instagram Audrey shared the photo taken by Manuel

Though it's unclear how Audrey and Manuel met or exactly when their relationship started, back in late 2022, Manuel featured in A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks, who along with his wife Rita Wilson is one of the McGraw family's closest friends.

Summer 2023 was the first time either of them alluded to their relationship, when Audrey shared photos of an unidentified man to her Instagram, and a week later Manuel shared pictures someone had taken of him at the same spot.

© Instagram The couple will occasionally share photos together

Later that summer, the couple also shared photos of a trip to Germany together.

© Instagram Audrey supporting Manuel during the Los Cabos International Film Festival

Then, at the beginning of 2024, Audrey offered the biggest confirmation of her relationship with Manuel yet, when she shared a moody photo of him, in which he appeared looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting.

© Instagram They celebrated their first anniversary last summer

Back in June, the couple also appeared to have celebrated a special anniversary. Audrey took to her Instagram Stories and shared a loved-up, black-and-white photo with her beau, in which she is captured laughing, holding on to Manuel's arm as he wraps his arm around her. She wrote on it "June 24, 2023 xxx."