Manuel García-Rulfo and girlfriend Audrey McGraw have reason to celebrate as they cozy up in new photo

Manuel García-Rulfo is enjoying being on the road, and in his home country, with his girlfriend Audrey McGraw.

The Lincoln Lawyer actor, 43, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter, 23, have been dating for over a year, and the two have been recently traveling together for the former's work.

And though for much of their relationship they have kept a low profile, and haven't exactly commented on it, they have recently taken it more public, and Audrey can't help but express her pride over her beau.

Manuel has recently been busy promoting his new Netflix horror mystery film, Pedro Páramo, which is based on the 1955 novel by Mexican writer Juan Rulfo of the same name.

Per IMDb, the magical realism drama's plot reads: "Follows a dusty road to a town of death. Time shifts from one consciousness to another in a hypnotic flow of dreams, desires and memories, a world of ghosts dominated by the figure of Pedro Páramo, lover, overlord, murderer."

He's also recently worked on Una Historia de Amor y Guerra (A Story of Love and War), a comedy film about a corrupt Mexican real-estate developer, and as it landed at the Los Cabos International Film Festival, Audrey tagged along.

© Instagram Audrey joined the cast and crew of Manuel's new film

In photos shared by Edge Film on Instagram, Manuel and Audrey are seen posing next to each other; Manuel, wearing a monochromatic beige look, has his arm around her, and she's wearing a cinched black dress with chunky white heels.

Audrey reposted the sweet photo to her Instagram Stories, and added a red heart emoji.

© Instagram She spent her birthday in Mexico

Though Audrey and Manuel's comments on their relationship have largely been capped at that and other similar social media interactions, Manuel did recently gush over having a lot of love in his life.

© Instagram The couple has been dating since last year

During a recent exclusive interview with HOLA!, when he was asked whether he considers himself "lucky in love," he gushed: "Yes, I do. Thank God. Honestly, yes. From childhood, and in everything, yes. There's a lot of love in my life, thank God."

© Getty She is Tim and Faith's youngest daughter

Audrey has two older sisters, Gracie, 27, and Maggie, 25. Gracie graduated from New York University — a celebrity scion favorite — around 2019. She continues to live in New York City, and like her parents, she has aspirations of a career in music, however more specifically a passion for Broadway, and is starring in an upcoming off-Broadway play, Babe, also featuring Marisa Tomei.

Middle child Maggie on the other hand is not pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. After earning her Bachelor's degree from Stanford, where she focused on earth systems (oceans, atmosphere and climate), she also earned a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford. She went on to work as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper — a Democratic representative from Tennessee — as well as a legislative aide for Democratic Senator Peter Welch, and as of January of this year, she has been working as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn.