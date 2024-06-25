Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey, 22, celebrates special day with Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel García-Rulfo, 43, in rare pic

Audrey McGraw's romance with boyfriend Manuel García-Rulfo is going strong.

The aspiring singer, whose parents are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, first confirmed her romance with The Lincoln Lawyer actor, 43, in August of last year, when she posted a photo of him during a vacation together, of which he also shared photos to his own Instagram.

Audrey, 22, is the youngest daughter of the beloved country music couple and Yellowstone: 1883 co-stars, who have been married since 1996; they also share Gracie, 27, and Maggie, 25.

Audrey McGraw rocks out at intimate performance

Over the weekend, the youngest McGraw took to her Instagram Stories and shared a loved-up, black-and-white photo with her beau. In the sweet pic, she's captured laughing, holding on to Manuel's arm as he wraps his arm around her. She wrote on it "June 24, 2023 xxx" hinting that the two were possibly celebrating a special anniversary.

Though neither Audrey nor Manuel have given much insight into their relationship or how they met — save for occasional photos of each other on their social media — in late 2022, Manuel starred alongside Tom Hanks in A Man Called Otto; Tom and his wife Rita Wilson are longtime friends of the McGraw family, and Rita often shows support for the three sisters on social media.

One of the last times fans got a glimpse of the couple's romance was in January, when Audrey took to Instagram and shared the least coy of any of her previous photos hinting at her relationship with Manuel.

The couple appeared to be celebrating an anniversary

She posted a moody photo of him in which he appeared looking head on at the camera standing in the middle of a dark street, illuminated by green-blue lighting. Though she shared the post without a caption, fans were quick to take to the comments section under it nonetheless, commenting on the "hard launch."

"Lincoln Lawyer!!" one of her followers wrote with a praising hands and red heart emoji, as others followed suit with: "Who is this cutie?" and: "@manu_rulfo looking good and loving the smile," as well as: "Loved the show!"

Audrey and Manuel started dating last year

As of last year, Audrey was reportedly attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

The youngest McGraw is an aspiring singer

Meanwhile, her older sister Gracie graduated from New York University – a celebrity scion favorite – around 2019. She continues to live in New York City, specifically Brooklyn, and like her parents, she has aspirations of a career in music, however more specifically a passion for Broadway, and has previously performed with Broadway Sings.

The McGraw family in 2015

Middle child Maggie on the other hand is not pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. After earning her Bachelor's degree from Stanford, where she focused on earth systems (oceans, atmosphere and climate), she also earned a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford.

She went on to work as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper – a Democratic representative from Tennessee – as well as a legislative aide for Democratic Senator Peter Welch, plus her sister Gracie previously shared that she is studying for the LSAT, and as of January of this year, she has been working as a Special Projects and Government Affairs Manager for Earth League International, per her LinkedIn.