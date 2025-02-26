Emily Andre stuns in body-gliding skirt for date day with husband Peter

Emily Andre and her husband Peter took a moment out of their busy routines on Tuesday to enjoy a rare date day at a luxury hotel and spa.

The loved-up couple documented their visit on Instagram, opting to share a series of video clips highlighting their lavish afternoon tea, the hotel's deluxe swimming pool, as well as their dinner which featured bowlfuls of creamy beans topped with seared scallops.

© Instagram Emily and Peter looked so loved-up on their date day

Amongst the snippets, the mother-of-three included a clip of herself strolling through the lobby dressed in a chic body-gliding maxi skirt, a cosy white knitted jumper and a pair of modern white boots.

As for her hair, the NHS doctor wore her Rapunzel tresses down loose in spiralling waves – a stark contrast to her typically poker-straight hairdo.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Emily Andre unveils bombshell hair transformation

© Instagram Emily experimented with mermaid waves

In their joint caption, Emily, 35, and her beau Peter, 51, wrote: "Much-needed date day at the @fairmontwp with Pete on tour and half-term keeping us busy, it's been a while since we've had some proper alone time—so this was well overdue! As always, everything was perfect, and we left feeling refreshed and recharged."

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with sweet messages. Heaping praise on the duo, one wrote: "Looks amazing and well deserved. We often feel guilty for thinking about our personal needs as parents, but it is so so important," while a second remarked: "Gorgeous you two," and a third chimed in: "How lovely glad you enjoyed yourselves."

© Instagram The pair visited a lavish hotel and spa

It's been a busy time for Emily and Peter who welcomed a new family addition back in 2024. The pair, who are doting parents to Theo, eight, and Amelia, ten, welcomed a baby daughter called Arabella on 2 April.

Peter is also a doting dad to his two eldest children, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed Arabella in April last year

The couple seemingly have their hands full and have currently ruled out the possibility of expanding their brood. Speaking to Heat magazine, Peter recently said: "I had my first child at 31, and I've had my last child at 51. And that is my last child. Twenty years of having kids!

"It's been an amazing experience, but I think what happened this time is that I realised this was our last one. I never had a limit before – it was always that I'd love to have five or six kids, but I know now this is it."

© Getty Images Peter and Emily posing with Junior and Princess

Emily and Peter's relationship

The couple have been happily married since 2015. They wed at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon with their eldest daughter in tow and went on to welcome Theo in November 2016.

Emily and Peter were introduced to one another by Emily's father who treated the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker for kidney stones.

© Mike Marsland Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

Speaking to Cornwall Live about their unlikely meeting, Peter explained: "It's the most bizarre thing. I had to have an emergency operation on a kidney in Taunton. I wasn't even in the area, but I was transferred there, and the on-call consultant was Emily's dad.

"I was so grateful that I said, 'If there's anything I can ever do…' I later got him a couple of tickets for the Plymouth show, but he couldn't make it, so his wife Rebeccas came along with their daughter, Emily."