Emily Andre, née MacDonagh, has shared a parenting trick she uses to help her kids be a little healthier.

Taking to Instagram, the NHS doctor posted a video with a recipe she uses to sneak extra nutrition and green veggies into her children's meals.

With a light green shirt to match her green recipe, she penned in the caption: "Struggling to get the little ones to eat their greens? This creamy, veggie-packed green pasta is a game-changer!"

The 35-year-old continued: "It's loaded with hidden goodness, super simple to make and absolutely delicious."

WATCH: Emily Andre delights fans with 'simple' but effective parenting trick

She clarified in the video that there are many iterations of the recipe, but listed her ingredients in the caption: she uses baby spinach, avocado, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, grated parmesan and water. Indeed, a simple and accessible list!

Fans rushed to the comments to share their enthusiasm and agreement. One wrote: "I'm going to try this tonight! Thank you", while another commented: "I call this Shrek's pasta! Then they lapped it up".

Dr Emily's adorable baby Arabella

Emily and Peter Andre live with their three children Amelia, ten, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella, as well as Peter's two children, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price. The couple generally keep their three youngest children out of the private eye, but occasionally share rare glimpses of them on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories last month, Dr Emily shared the cutest picture of her tot watching her dad Peter on Loose Women.

© Instagram Emily shared the sweetest snap of her little girl

Though Arabella's face was hidden, Emily showed off her full head of dark hair, penning in the caption: "Go daddy," followed by a clapping hands emoji and a smiley face surrounded by red hearts.

The photo was taken inside the lavish lounge of Emily and Peter's sprawling Sussex mansion, which boasts an incredible range of rooms, including a recording studio, a home gym and a cinema room.

For Peter, their home is a space where he can relax and recharge surrounded by his loved ones. "It used to be coming home and going in the recording studio or gym," the 'Mysterious Girl' singer told House Beautiful in 2023.

He added: "But now the fun stuff is getting in my trackies, sitting on the sofa with my feet up, having tea and biscuits, and watching Netflix. That's my happy place with all the family around."

Their kitchen is the heart of the home, with Peter also telling the publication: "Being brought up in a Mediterranean household, the main part of the home is always your kitchen. You want to design it how you like because that's where you're hanging out."

The 51-year-old continued: "We've got an island in the middle so that's where everyone sits around — we all sit and talk. When I'm cooking, the kids might be doing their homework, but they're in front of me. It's all open-plan, which I love."