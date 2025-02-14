Emily Andre's son Theo's developing skill she's 'very proud' of - photo

Emily Andre, 35, may have chosen to pursue medicine and her husband Peter is well-known in the music industry, but their son Theo has already shown huge potential to have an art career.

Weeks after stating she is "very proud" of her son's talent, Emily took to her Instagram Stories to share an update on Theo's artistic skills. An angular letter 'S' had been drawn in pencil and shaded in to make a realistic 3D shape.

"Realistic graffiti," Theo had handwritten in curly handwriting at the top of the page, adding: "By Theo" and: "Cool."

Proud mum Emily captioned the photo: "Theo's doodle for this evening."

Earlier this month, Emily uploaded a clip of her eight-year-old sketching a beautiful rose with unfurling petals, using expertly placed shading to mirror the image he was copying on his tablet.

© Instagram Emily proudly revealed Theo's drawing skills earlier this month

In the clip, Emily asked her son: "What pencil are you using there?" before Theo responded: "I'm using an HB." Emily followed up by adding: "Are you pleased with it?" and Theo sweetly replied: "Yes."

She continued in her caption: "Theo loves his art, I honestly haven't helped him at all with this one! Very proud."

Private kids

© Instagram Emily and Peter keep their youngest kids' identities private

While the mother-of-three is comfortable showing off her kids' talents on social media, she prefers to keep their identities private.

Both Emily and Peter have taken steps to prevent Theo, Amelia and Arabella's faces being revealed on their social media, but Emily was reportedly upset when her husband accidentally showed their son on camera in 2020.

When 'Mysterious Girl' singer Peter made a virtual appearance on Loose Women from home amid the coronavirus pandemic – which saw him homeschool the kids while Emily was a key worker – Theo crashed his interview, climbing onto his lap and looking directly at the camera.

© Shutterstock Princess and Andre often join Peter and Emily on the red carpet

The protective father later wrote on Instagram on Thursday: ''I’m sooo in the dog house... Hey, accidents happen we are in lockdown... @loosewomen @itv."

His two older children Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price also joined him on the call, but they have grown up in the public eye and have even joined Peter and Emily at red carpet events.

