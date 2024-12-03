Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely support son, Paris, ahead of big day
Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely support son, Paris, ahead of big day
pierce brosnan keely shaye smith red carpet© Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely support son, Paris, ahead of big day

The couple are proud parents to their two grown sons 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Pierce Brosnan's youngest son is gearing up for a big moment in his life and he's doing it with the unwavering support of his famous parents. 

Paris, 23, was put front and center in a social media post by his mom, Keely, on Monday when she advertised the talents of her son. 

Taking to her stories, Keely posted details of Paris' art exhibition, Familiar Friends, which is due to launch this week. 

Olea Art also shared a snapshot of his creations on social media and added a description. 

"Step into “Familiar Friends” by Paris Brosnan—an exploration of connection and identity through his dynamic artistic vision.

View post on Instagram
 

⁠"Join us at Aqua Art Miami, December 4–8, to experience this captivating collection up close. This is a showcase you won’t want to miss.⁠"

They added details of the piece of artwork they showcased called "Migraine," and Pierce chimed in. 

"Love the work Paris," he wrote, adding a heart emoji. 

pierce brosnan paris brosnan artwork exhibition© Instagram
Pierce and Paris share a passion for art

As an artist himself, Pierce is confident reviewing his son's art. 

Paris was influenced heavily by his father, who is a self-taught artist and he previously said their bond over the shared passion was life-changing for him. 

"Watching him vastly inspired and influenced me," he told Paper magazine. 

Dylan Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California© Daniele Venturelli, Getty
Pierce and Keely are proud parents to their children

"My dad has been a painter since the '80s and has a vast portfolio of work, which he has been showing lately. We paint together and bond over it. He always told me the key was to practice by constantly drawing straight lines and shapes."

Paris sees art as his future and never plans to stop creating, explaining: "I don't ever want to stop painting. Art is kind of like golf: it's a lifelong commitment and you never really master it, but maybe that's just me. 

Paris Brosnan and Pierce Brosnan attend Fashion For Relief London 2019© Getty Images
He's thankful for his dad's support and guidance

"I plan to continue painting and showing work around the world. Art has opened up new doors for me and changed my life in ways I could never imagine."

In addition to working as an artist, Paris has a career in modeling, however, he calls art his "first love."

Pierce and Paris Brosnan model for Paul and Shark© Paul and Shark
Pierce and Paris model for Paul and Shark

"I have been surrounded by art my entire life," he told Sketch magazine.  "Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother, going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

His older brother, Dylan, is an aspiring musician and both men have expressed their gratitude for their lot in life. 

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan pose for a photo during Father's Day celebrations, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The pair have help nurture their son's talents

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, as Dylan acknowledged that they were trying to "pave our own way" when quizzed on the nepo baby culture. 

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," added Paris "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

