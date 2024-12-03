Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely support son, Paris, ahead of big day

Pierce Brosnan's youngest son is gearing up for a big moment in his life and he's doing it with the unwavering support of his famous parents.

Paris, 23, was put front and center in a social media post by his mom, Keely, on Monday when she advertised the talents of her son.

Taking to her stories, Keely posted details of Paris' art exhibition, Familiar Friends, which is due to launch this week.

Olea Art also shared a snapshot of his creations on social media and added a description.

"Step into “Familiar Friends” by Paris Brosnan—an exploration of connection and identity through his dynamic artistic vision.

⁠"Join us at Aqua Art Miami, December 4–8, to experience this captivating collection up close. This is a showcase you won’t want to miss.⁠"

They added details of the piece of artwork they showcased called "Migraine," and Pierce chimed in.

"Love the work Paris," he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

© Instagram Pierce and Paris share a passion for art

As an artist himself, Pierce is confident reviewing his son's art.

Paris was influenced heavily by his father, who is a self-taught artist and he previously said their bond over the shared passion was life-changing for him.

"Watching him vastly inspired and influenced me," he told Paper magazine.

© Daniele Venturelli, Getty Pierce and Keely are proud parents to their children

"My dad has been a painter since the '80s and has a vast portfolio of work, which he has been showing lately. We paint together and bond over it. He always told me the key was to practice by constantly drawing straight lines and shapes."

Paris sees art as his future and never plans to stop creating, explaining: "I don't ever want to stop painting. Art is kind of like golf: it's a lifelong commitment and you never really master it, but maybe that's just me.

© Getty Images He's thankful for his dad's support and guidance

"I plan to continue painting and showing work around the world. Art has opened up new doors for me and changed my life in ways I could never imagine."

In addition to working as an artist, Paris has a career in modeling, however, he calls art his "first love."

© Paul and Shark Pierce and Paris model for Paul and Shark

"I have been surrounded by art my entire life," he told Sketch magazine. "Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother, going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

His older brother, Dylan, is an aspiring musician and both men have expressed their gratitude for their lot in life.

© Instagram The pair have help nurture their son's talents

"I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, as Dylan acknowledged that they were trying to "pave our own way" when quizzed on the nepo baby culture.

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," added Paris "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."