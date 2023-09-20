Kelly Ripa's $11 makeup remover wipes might be her best-ever beauty secret

Live Wire author Kelly has admitted she’s ‘terrible’ about the makeup removal process, and sounds relatably impatient about the need to get her skin free of foundation and everything else as quickly as possible when she’s ready to relax.
If you’d like to take a page out of Kelly’s beauty book, there’s one deceptively simple buy that is part of her daily regimen.
Kelly Ripa has shared a number of her beauty secrets - including her fave compostable drugstore makeup wipes
The plant-based, compostable drugstore makeup wipes, which have a spot in my own beauty arsenal, are very popular with Amazon shoppers, too - the inexpensive skincare buy has earned 85,000 5-star ratings. The towelettes also reportedly count Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande as celebrity fans.
“I'm really rough and don't take the necessary time that I should [removing my makeup],” Kelly told Glamour. “I just want to get it off. So the first thing I do when the show is over is take a makeup-removing wipe. I use the Neutrogena makeup remover.”
As someone who also appreciates a quick and easy beauty routine, I also love another of Kelly’s time-and-effort-saving ideas: Rodial's Vitamin C brightening cleansing pads(From $27, Amazon) which she says she uses every morning after showering with a bar of classic Dove soap($10.47 for 8 bars, Amazon).
The easy-to-use pads are a truly genius way to integrate Vitamin C into a daily beauty routine.
Topical Vitamin C helps even out your complexion, reducing the appearance of dark spots – and these pads have a bonus. They are also designed to refresh and soothe with a formula boosted with pore-tightening salicylic acid and gently exfoliating fruit AHA acids, too.
So it looks like Kelly has unlocked the secret to simplifying everyday skincare - and we’re taking notes!
Carrie Underwood: Weleda Skin Food moisturiser
Weleda Skin Food moisturizer
Carrie says:
"It's not even expensive, but it's easy, you can kind of find it anywhere and it does a good job."
Other celeb fans:
Victoria Beckham: "It keeps your skin so hydrated and moisturised. It's really, really thick and I love how it feels all over the body. It's a really great product."
Julia Roberts: "I put [Weleda Skin Food] all over my body. It's really simple and inexpensive."
Adele: "I use it all the time, especially when I'm singing because my hands get dry. It sinks in immediately, and it's not greasy."
Brooke Shields: "I love Weleda Skin Food. It's one of those things that you can use on your face, your body, your hands - it's a great all-around product."
Hailey Bieber: “The goal for me is always really hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin."
Weleda Skin Food is a great product for dry skin thanks to its blend of gentle viola tricolour, calendula and chamomile, in a rich base of pure plant oils. It’s certified natural and organic, and one sells every 11 seconds and has over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.
Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno moisturizer
Jennifer Aniston: Aveeno daily moisturising body lotion
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion
Jennifer says:
"I think it's because my mom told me to start moisturizing when I turned 15, I've been using Aveeno since I was a teenager."
Other celebrity fans of Aveeno:
Jessica Alba
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Saldana
Jen’s fave daily moisturizer is great for sensitive skin and is blended with Prebiotic Colloidal Oatmeal to harmonize with your skin’s natural microbiome.
Lupita Nyong'o: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré
Lupita says:
"As an actress, my skin is constantly subjected to heavy makeup and long hours on set. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré rescues my skin, making it feel soothed and revitalized. It's a backstage essential for me."
Other celebrity fans:
Natalie Portman: "Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré is my beauty secret. It gives my skin a nourishing boost, leaving it feeling supple and glowing."
Gwyneth Paltrow
Kim Kardashian
If there's anyone known for her flawless glow, it's Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o. The moisturiser by French pharmacy brand Embryolisse is so popular one tube is said to sell every 13 seconds. Enriched with essential fatty acids and vitamins, the clever formula is light in texture but super nourishing on any areas of dryness. Your skin will instantly feel plumped, soothed and hydrated. Plus, it also works to protect your complexion from environmental aggressors.
Kim Kardashian: Bio-Oil
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Kim says:
"It just makes my skin glow, and it has so many benefits," Kim once wrote on her blog, adding that she applied it "like crazy" during her pregnancies.
Other celebrity fans:
Natalie Portman: "I used Bio-Oil throughout my pregnancy and afterwards. It's a really affordable, effective way to prevent stretch marks and keep skin hydrated."
Priyanka Chopra: "Bio-Oil has been a saviour in my life, especially with all the travelling that I do. It's really great for moisturising my skin and keeping it looking healthy."
Kourtney Kardashian: "I'm obsessed with Bio-Oil. I use it all over my body after a shower, and it's amazing for keeping my skin soft and smooth."
Bio-Oil was first designed to treat stretch marks and scars and continues to be very popular with pregnant women. But it also works wonders with hydrating dry skin, boosting elasticity and reducing hyperpigmentation.
Kylie Minogue: Pond's Cold Cream
Kylie Minogue: Pond's moisturising cream
Pond's cold cream
Kylie says:
"It's really changed my skin. It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic."
Other celebrity fans:
Marilyn Monroe: "I always take off my makeup before I go to bed. I use Pond's Cold Cream."
Audrey Hepburn: "I believe in using a simple product like Pond's Cold Cream. It's been around for so long, and it really works."
Pond’s Cold Cream is not just a moisturizer - it’s a great makeup remover too, and has a been a must-have for years, going back to Old Hollywood. It’s a unique blend of mineral oil and water, which creates a rich and creamy texture that’s effective at removing makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin. It’s particularly good for those with sensitive skin.