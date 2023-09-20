Kelly Ripa's $11 makeup remover wipes might be her best-ever beauty secret

Appearing flawless on our screens every morning, it’s no wonder Live with Kelly and Mark star Kelly Ripa has a treasure trove of beauty secrets.

And I’ve noticed that a lot of her favorite beauty products, whether the $7 hack she uses for looking perfect on camera or the overnight lip mask she swears by, have one thing in common: they’re very, very easy!

Live Wire author Kelly has admitted she’s ‘terrible’ about the makeup removal process, and sounds relatably impatient about the need to get her skin free of foundation and everything else as quickly as possible when she’s ready to relax.

If you’d like to take a page out of Kelly’s beauty book, there’s one deceptively simple buy that is part of her daily regimen.

© NBC Kelly Ripa has shared a number of her beauty secrets - including her fave compostable drugstore makeup wipes

Her secret? Neutrogena’s gentle makeup remover wipes that you can buy for about $11 on Amazon - or at pretty much any drugstore!

The plant-based, compostable drugstore makeup wipes, which have a spot in my own beauty arsenal, are very popular with Amazon shoppers, too - the inexpensive skincare buy has earned 85,000 5-star ratings. The towelettes also reportedly count Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande as celebrity fans.

Neutrogena Plant-Based Compostable Towelettes

$10.27 at Amazon

“I'm really rough and don't take the necessary time that I should [removing my makeup],” Kelly told Glamour. “I just want to get it off. So the first thing I do when the show is over is take a makeup-removing wipe. I use the Neutrogena makeup remover.”

Rodial Vitamin C brightening cleansing pads

$27.01 for 20 / $58.90 for 50 at Amazon

As someone who also appreciates a quick and easy beauty routine, I also love another of Kelly’s time-and-effort-saving ideas: Rodial's Vitamin C brightening cleansing pads (From $27, Amazon) which she says she uses every morning after showering with a bar of classic Dove soap ($10.47 for 8 bars, Amazon).

The easy-to-use pads are a truly genius way to integrate Vitamin C into a daily beauty routine.

Topical Vitamin C helps even out your complexion, reducing the appearance of dark spots – and these pads have a bonus. They are also designed to refresh and soothe with a formula boosted with pore-tightening salicylic acid and gently exfoliating fruit AHA acids, too.

So it looks like Kelly has unlocked the secret to simplifying everyday skincare - and we’re taking notes!

