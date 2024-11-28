Kelly Ripa opened the doors to her amazing New York home ahead of Thanksgiving and we can't get enough of her cozy living space.

The star posted snapshots of their festive decor on Instagram stories and shared a photo of husband Mark Consuelos, warming himself by the fire in their living room.

The image showed an expansive fireplace containing a roaring fire. The low-level coffee table was perfectly styled with neatly stacked books, candles and a floral display.

Family photos were placed on the mantle place between lanterns which were hanging on either side of a large mirror.

Kelly also post photos of the dining room table adorned with lavish flowers and some festive Thanksgiving decor too.

© Instagram Kelly and Marks' cozy living space is positively dreamy

It looks like the whole family will be reunited for the holidays and the couple will spend it with their children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael.

They grew up in the lavish home, Upper East Side home.

The impressive property boasts an extravagant foyer that resembles a hotel and a lift to take the family up to their rooftop, where they enjoy hosting their friends and family in the summer months. It also has its own bar.

© Photo: Instagram A look inside Kelly incredible foyer at her home in NYC

The 7,796-square-foot home additionally has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

They go all out when it comes to decorating their pad for the various seasons, and fans will eagerly await the arrival of their annual Christmas tree.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark love the holidays

Kelly's post preparing for Thanksgiving comes after she joked that she was canceling it.

After listening to her husband tell some awful Thanksgiving related jokes during the opening segment of Live on Wednesday she declared: "That's it, I'm canceling Thanksgiving. Those jokes made me cancel Thanksgiving!"

In reality, she can't wait to welcome Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquin, 21 home as they have all fled the nest.

She's preparing for her family

Michael lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Lola splits her time between NYC and London. Joaquin, meanwhile, is a student at the University of Michigan.

Earlier this year, Kelly teased a change in the tradition of Thanksgiving at their house, when she said she was done with attempting the seating plan.

© ABC Kelly recently joked that she was 'canceling' Thanksgiving

"I have done the seating chart for the Ripa-Consuelos Thanksgiving for the past twenty years," she said on their show. "And let me tell you something. I said to Mark 'This year we have to move…or we have to be traveling on Thanksgiving, I can't do it anymore'. And that's just two families!"

Looks like neither happened!