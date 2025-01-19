Hoda Kotb's fans are so happy for her as she shares update in personal life following big change

Hoda Kotb is enjoying a lot of firsts since waving goodbye to her job at the Today Show.

The NBC favorite has been enjoying getting up slightly later, taking her two young daughters to school, and embracing her new community in Westchester County.

It's safe to say she's putting self-care first and it's certainly showing, as her latest photos prove. Hoda took to Instagram over the weekend to share a joyful set of photos taken at a recent self-care afternoon in her new town in Upstate New York.

Hoda was one of the many women who attended a bracelet making with intention class, located at The Lark Club - which describes itself as a neighborhood social club for women to gather together and get fit.

The class was promoted on their Instagram page and read: "Reflect, relax, and create your own gorgeous custom bracelet".

Hoda looked like she had a wonderful time at the event, and captioned the pictures - which included a group shot - "Oh what fun!" One follower wrote in response to seeing the photos: "GOOD FOR YOU!! And thank you for all you’ve done BUT NOW you need to live a new life. A good life," while another remarked: "Good for you Hoda, you look so happy!!! We miss you but are happy for you and your girls!!!"

A third added: "So happy you’re enjoying your new life in the burbs."

Hoda also recently shared a photo of an "ordinary" morning taking her daughters to school, one of the things she wasn't able to do while working at the Today Show, and one of the things she was most looking forward to doing when she left.

Hoda was treated to a special week in the leadup to her departure and an emotional show in her honor on January 10.

This included throwback videos of her from over the years and special dedications from each of the anchors on the show, as well as an appearance from her daughters.

She made the decision to leave her high-profile job on Today this summer, and announced the news to viewers on September 26 during the show.

She said: "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. But only because you've been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure.

"Looking back, the math is nuts ... Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what's ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled ... No matter who comes or goes. TODAY and it's amazing people — all of you — never waver.

"You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

Craig Melvin was announced as Hoda's replacement soon afterwards and began his first official show as the main co-host alongside Savannah Guthrie on January 13.