Hailey Bieber leans on Kylie Jenner during wild Aspen break amid Justin 'split' concerns

The rumor mill went into overdrive this week when Justin Bieber unfollowed his wife Hailey on Instagram, adding fuel to the fire that the couple had split.

While Justin explained that he was hacked and someone had unfollowed his wife while tinkering with his account, a recent Instagram post from Kylie Jenner showed Hailey partying while rumors swirled.

In a carousel of photos taken in Aspen, Kylie's selfie shows her and long-time pal Hailey sipping wine and pouting, enjoying their snowy break without a care in the world.

© Instagram Hailey and Kylie Jenner enjoyed a glass of wine in Aspen

Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, also joined the glamorous pair on the slopes, with Kendall sharing photos of her and Kylie traversing the snow in fashion-forward outfits.

Justin was in the snowy setting too, posting countless snaps from his break, but didn't post any of the Jenner sisters, both of whom he has known since his early days in the spotlight.

It seems the musician was busy working on his album, with photos of him in the studio a main focus of his recent posts.

He also appeared to be taking wellness seriously, with several images of him embracing cold water swimming – perhaps to clear his head and help him focus while working on his music.

Justin is known to be dedicated to a strict wellness routine, sleeping in an oxygen chamber to keep him sharp, while Hailey prefers vitamin drips to help her stay on top of her health.

Putting split rumors to bed

While Justin explained away the split rumors, Hailey remained tight-lipped, though she did shut down speculation via a pointed photo, posing for a selfie carrying a large bag emblazoned "Mrs. Bieber."

© Instagram Hailey carried a Mrs Bieber bag, shutting down split rumours

Justin also suggested that while his wife was busy with her pals, it was also a family trip, sharing several brand new photos of their son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The Never Say Never singer could be seen cradling his baby in two photos – the first the musician has shared since Halloween when the family of three dressed up as cartoon characters from Kim Possible.

© Instagram Justin Bieber shared this cute photo of him with Jack Blues Bieber

JB's latest posts revealed that his and Hailey's son has a full head of fluffy hair – which delighted fans, as thus far the famous parents only showed photos of their baby's feet.

We look forward to more updates from the Biebers, with the duo putting on a united front despite speculation surrounding their marriage.