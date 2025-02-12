Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' kitchen is fit for a luxe Tuscan villa

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas own a wealth of properties both in the United States and the United Kingdom. However, one of their kitchens seems to take inspiration from an Italian haven.

In 2022, the Mask of Zorro actress, 55, took to Instagram to share a photo of her husband, 80, posing in their beautiful kitchen. Though it is unclear which of their homes the kitchen features, it provides endless interior design inspiration with its Tuscan villa feel.

The open-plan space features a mahogany dining table with matching chairs which could easily have come from an antique shop with their beautiful old-time aesthetic. The room also featured a downlit alcove featuring brightly printed bowls containing fresh produce and bottles of olive oil.

Finishing touches to the room include clay vases, a tiled wall, and what looks like a hand-carved door.

Catherine and Michael's stateside homes

The Douglases recently made a change to their property portfolio as their children Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, flew the nest. The A-list couple put their sprawling estate in Irvington, Westchester County on the market, listing their family home for a staggering $12 million.

The actors originally purchased the riverfront property for $4.5 million in 2019. The Georgian-style home, which sits across a 12-acre estate, featured a spacious dining room and outdoor summer house.

Opening up about their upheaval, Catherine told the Wall Street Journal: "When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!"

She added: "Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell. Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe."

Unbelievably, their Irvington home was a downsize having sold their 15,000-square-foot mansion in Bedford. This home featured eight bedrooms, as well as a home gym, a wood-paneled library, and a games room.

Catherine and Michael's Welsh bolthole

Wales native Catherine has always prioritized heading back to her hometown of Mumbles. In 2004 it was reported that she was having a home built from scratch in the Welsh coastal town.

It wasn't long before she became embroiled in a dispute with her neighbors. The Wednesday actress lodged an objection to a request from her neighbor Steve Gwynn to run his communications business from his home which was just yards from her door.

The Hollywood stars' letter to Swansea City Council declared their objection "in the strongest possible terms" as they believed their neighbor's activity would infringe on the privacy of themselves and their children.