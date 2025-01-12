Pauley Perrette shares tearful, impassioned plea amid L.A. wildfire crisis

Los Angeles residents are coming together and supporting each other amid the wildfires still ravaging parts of the city, and are speaking out about the crisis.

The latest to do so was Pauley Perrette, who over the weekend expressed her sadness and anger over the heartbreaking situation.

As of Saturday, the two largest fires, the Palisades and Eaton fire, remained at only 15% containment. 16 people have died so far, thousands have had to evacuate, and Hollywood mainstays such as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and Miles Teller, among many others, have lost their homes.

Pauley took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a video in which she first confirmed: "Hey guys, I'm safe, meaning my dogs and me and my house are safe right now."

She continued: "The situation is really iffy, and I'm really sad, I'm really angry, I'm so angry," before noting: "I've been speaking out for the fire department for a really long time. I mean my grandpa was a firefighter, my daddy was an assistant fire chief, my uncle was a fire chief, my cousin Wayne was a firefighter."

The NCIS alum further discussed how fire departments across the country can often have limited resources and budgets, and said: "But here we are in L.A. and I have been saying it for years now and I have gotten some of my wonderful friends to say it as loud as they can. The LAFD is underfunded, grossly underfunded and they don't have what they need, they don't have the equipment they need."

After noting how many firehouses rely on fundraisers such as bake sales to better their resources, she urged her fans to donate to their local firehouses, maintaining: "Because you're going to need them, right now we all need them."

Pauley also reflected on speaking in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department back in 2003, and recalled saying in a speech at the time: "I should not be up here begging people for money to get helmets for our firefighters.

Lastly, after highlighting some of the issues firehouses face, even lack of water, she emphasized: "Please help them, so they can help us."

Directing fans to where they can donate, she wrote in her caption: "www.SupportLAFD.org," and tagged the LAFD as well as the LAFD foundation.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and leave supportive messages, with one writing: "Thank you for what you said about fire departments," as others followed suit with: "Glad to see you're safe. Big bear hugs," and: "Sending so much love to you all from down here in Australia. Support your fire departments!" as well as: "Such a leader and so inspirational."