NCIS' Pauley Perrette reveals glimpse of rarely-seen family member – Brian Dietzen reacts

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is a doting dog mom, and on Sunday she gave fans a glimpse of her lovable rescue pup, Rosie. Taking to Instagram, the former actress, 54, shared a hilarious new video from her backyard.
The caption read: "So #RescueDog ROSIE and her BALL! She's obsessed with her ball, OBSESSED, and when we go out in the yard, she stays eerily perfectly still in the exact spot until I throw her ball which I MUST bring out with me and throw for her…but this time? This happened."
Leaving fans in hysterics, little Rosie became confused, after assuming that Pauley would throw her a ball, adorably forgetting that it was already in her mouth. Sparking a reaction from her 54k followers, among them, Pauley's NCIS co-star Brian Dietzen was one of the first to reply, commenting with a laughing face emoji.
"Rescue dogs are the best," added a fan. "What a little sweetheart," agreed another.
While Pauley rarely speaks about her private life, the TV star often shares snaps of her three rescue dogs – Rosie, Bug and Grace – on social media. Last year, the star described the trio as "my life and my joy," and encouraged her followers to consider rescuing a dog.
Prior to Pauley's latest video, the NCIS star had already melted hearts with an Instagram post in support of her late co-star, David McCallum's son Val.
The star shared a clip of herself enjoying a concert, where Val was performing on guitar. She captioned the video: "My pastor and I went to see @JacksonBrowne. SUCH a good show. The OUTSTANDING #guitar player on the right in the red shirt is @valmccallum.7. Son of #DavidMccallum. Excellent musicianship all around. And I could listen to just his backup singers all day. Lovely young ladies Jackson met in a youth gospel choir."
Val's father, David McCallum, very sadly passed away in late September aged 90 of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital.
NCIS' executive producers released a statement following his death, which read: "For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard.
MORE: NCIS' Pauley Perrette, Brian Dietzen, more feature in latest photos – but fans are divided
READ: Fans share concern about NCIS star Pauley Perrette following latest post
"But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed."