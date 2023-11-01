NCIS' Pauley Perrette reveals glimpse of rarely-seen family member – Brian Dietzen reacts

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is a doting dog mom, and on Sunday she gave fans a glimpse of her lovable rescue pup, Rosie. Taking to Instagram, the former actress, 54, shared a hilarious new video from her backyard.

The caption read: "So #RescueDog ROSIE and her BALL! She's obsessed with her ball, OBSESSED, and when we go out in the yard, she stays eerily perfectly still in the exact spot until I throw her ball which I MUST bring out with me and throw for her…but this time? This happened."

Leaving fans in hysterics, little Rosie became confused, after assuming that Pauley would throw her a ball, adorably forgetting that it was already in her mouth. Sparking a reaction from her 54k followers, among them, Pauley's NCIS co-star Brian Dietzen was one of the first to reply, commenting with a laughing face emoji.

© Instagram Pauley's rescue dogs Rosie, Bug and Grace

"Rescue dogs are the best," added a fan. "What a little sweetheart," agreed another.

While Pauley rarely speaks about her private life, the TV star often shares snaps of her three rescue dogs – Rosie, Bug and Grace – on social media. Last year, the star described the trio as "my life and my joy," and encouraged her followers to consider rescuing a dog.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette's home video to make you smile

Prior to Pauley's latest video, the NCIS star had already melted hearts with an Instagram post in support of her late co-star, David McCallum's son Val.

The star shared a clip of herself enjoying a concert, where Val was performing on guitar. She captioned the video: "My pastor and I went to see @JacksonBrowne. SUCH a good show. The OUTSTANDING #guitar player on the right in the red shirt is @valmccallum.7. Son of #DavidMccallum. Excellent musicianship all around. And I could listen to just his backup singers all day. Lovely young ladies Jackson met in a youth gospel choir."

Val's father, David McCallum, very sadly passed away in late September aged 90 of natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

NCIS' executive producers released a statement following his death, which read: "For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard.

© Pauley Perrette/Instagram Pauley with her late co-star David McCallum

"But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed."