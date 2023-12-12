Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seemingly address 'anticipated' news of exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's romance in defiant message

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made their official return to the spotlight last week with the release of their new podcast, Amy and T.J., in which they spoke openly about their whirlwind year since news of their affair was made public.

However, the focus on their comeback was quickly overshadowed by their very own exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, after reports broke that the two were in the midst of their own romance after bonding over the fallout of their respective marriages.

Still, the former Good Morning America co-stars are keeping their head up in time for the second episode of their podcast, during which they dished out on the aftermath of the podcast launch, and addressed their reaction to the several different headlines swirling about them.

"We got prepared and hunkered down like there was a storm coming," T.J. first joked about the 24 hours before their first podcast released at midnight on Tuesday, December 5.

The two went on to recall the positive reaction they got from friends and family in the hours after it was released, with T.J. declaring that that Tuesday – exactly one year after they were let go from their roles on GMA3 – "felt great" and: "This time around, it was one of the best days and best feelings we could ever imagine."

"By the time we get to Wednesday," Amy added, continuing: "We really felt like we could sigh some relief, and be excited, and celebrate."

© Getty Amy and T.J. made their red carpet debut ahead of the podcast launch

"We decided to really take this day to celebrate, and that we did," she further declared, before going on to share that they spent the day after news of Andrew and Marilee's romance broke enjoying a "long, Aperol Spritz filled lunch" in downtown New York City with Amy's parents, who happened to be visiting on the "craziest week."

While the two didn't address their exes head on, they did make it clear they kept busy and celebrated plenty in the midst of the headline-making week, and didn't shy away from maintaining which headlines they would and wouldn't be addressing on their podcast.

© Getty The former GMA stars maintain they were already in the middle of their divorces when their romance started

Amy and T.J. ended their big week by reuniting with some of their former industry colleagues like Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and even Matt Lauer for the wedding of Today Show producer Jennifer Long, after which the couple's rumored "dirty dancing" at the nuptials quickly made headlines again.

T.J. explained he was only made aware of the fact thanks to his podcast producer, and the two went on to maintain that in fact so few songs that T.J. knew of were played during the wedding, that he stayed far away from the dance floor.

© Instagram The couple joked there was no "dirty dancing" from them at the wedding

He added: "Look, we are laughing, we are cracking up, it's hilarious, that was a funny headline that we can make light of."

© Instagram The two made their return to the spotlight exactly one year after their GMA departure

Then, seemingly alluding to news of Andrew and Marilee, he boldly declared: "But there were other headlines this week with agendas, and we absolutely anticipated that was going to happen, there's nothing we can do about those.

"This place, this podcast, this platform, is not and will never be – we are committed to – that this place is not going to be a place about gossip, this is not going to be a place where we clap back at headlines, we are not going to get to that back and forth games because gossip is toxic. And so today we are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful, we are so touched by the response, and we are onward and upward."

