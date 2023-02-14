Eva Mendes reveals sweet family mementos from children with Ryan Gosling The private Hollywood star's home video reveals personal treasures and one is remarkably similar to Duchess Meghan's

Eva Mendes shared the most brilliant insight into her home office on Monday, and the fiercely private mother of two inadvertently revealed so much about her parenting style with Ryan Gosling.

The Hitch star took to Instagram to share a video of the inside her spacious warehouse-style working space that was flooded with natural light, potted palm trees, pink roses, and a bright array of her children's paintings. Eva old shares daughters Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, six, with The Notebook actor Ryan and although the couple shelters their children from the public eye, the doting mom revealed something else very close to her heart in the video – something she has in common with Duchess Meghan. See if you can spot it…

WATCH: Eva Mendes reveals hers and Ryan Gosling's secret family treasures

While the talented comedy actress played out a funny game of things to do during lengthy work calls, she pulled out a very long delicate chain that had been hidden down the front of her V-neck floral dress, featuring three chunky silver rings.

Eva briefly displayed her kids artwork and never-before-seen necklace

Eva's necklace would have remained hidden close to her chest had she not momentarily swung it about for eagle-eyed fans to spot. The three, heavy-looking statement rings could be a sentimental representation of her family: Ryan, Esmeralda, and Amada.

Following Archie's birth Meghan added a second birthday coin to her necklaces

The trend for celebrity and royal moms of wearing sentimental pendants, one for their partner and each of their children, is not uncommon. Meghan Markle has been seen wearing a collection of Vanessa 'Coin Zodiac Charm' coins by the brand Suetables around her neck on multiple occasions, with each one representing the star signs and birth dates of her children, Taurus for Archie and Gemini for Lilibet, as well as Virgo for her husband Prince Harry.

Eva, 48, and Ryan, 42, love to keep mementos of their family around, including their children's artwork, although they admit to being a little "controlling."

Chatting with Insider Eva confessed: "We're very controlling. I think what the term is — we're always laughing at these terms — I think we would be 'bulldozing parents'

Eva's fun home office displays her kids artwork

"The stakes are really high so yeah, I'm a helicopter parent. And then I heard the bulldozing and I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm probably a bulldozing parent too.'"

However busy Eva may be as a "helicopter parent", she still had time to look fantastic in her video, leaving her 3.7 million strong Instagram followers gushing: "Eva is always slaying with her dresses."

