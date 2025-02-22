Eva Longoria shows off toned legs in plunging bodysuit in new snaps

Eva Longoria turned up the heat this weekend as she oozed siren-core with her latest sultry snap.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to show off her incredible physique with an array of stunning photos taken of her in the makeup chair.

© Instagram Eva looked incredible in the black bodysuit

The Desperate Housewives star donned a thigh-high black bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline. Eva kept the rest of her look completely bare as she opted for a minimalist vibe while sitting cross-legged in her stunning vanity room.

Eva's makeup exuded soft glam with sharp contour, a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip. The star's radiant complexion was complemented by her luscious brunette locks that were left in a straight sleek style with a middle parting.

The first photo depicts the actress staring into her handheld mirror while the second sees Eva gazing into the distance as she poses for the snap.

© Instagram The actress sat in the makeup chair

The mother-of-one captioned the post: "Ready for the weekend."

The stunning vanity room was decked with a suede burnt-red carpet, a golden trolley filled with eye-watering perfumes, and a sophisticated set of wooden armchairs adorned with pale pink floral embroidery.

It seems Eva's celebrity pals were also fans of the photos as Heidi Klum flocked to the comment section to pen a fire emoji while Paris Hilton added a heart-eye emoji.

Eva's hottest looks

© Instagram Navy bikini Eva looked sensational in a triangle navy bikini while enjoying a tropical getaway with her family.



© Instagram Ethereal white gown The star was a vision in a white gown for a L'Oréal Paris event during fashion month. Crafted from mesh, the look featured a voluminous silhouette and a plunging neckline accented with a diamond-encrusted necklace.



© Instagram Sheer glittery dress Eva opted for a sheer gown embellished with silver gems that was layered over thigh-high nude shorts for the Global Gift Foundation's star-studded event.



© Instagram Green bikini The actress shared the ultimate poolside snap as she showed off her toned physique in a sage-green bikini set.



© Instagram Soaking up the sun Eva looked incredible in a black cut-out bikini set and Tequila cap while sunbathing on vacation.



The star recently unveiled her lighter-toned tresses for spring as she underwent a major hair transformation. Eva traded in her dark roots for a warmer tone of brown tinged with caramel and honey highlights - a hue dubbed "rich girl hair". The result was a glossy golden finish that still remained natural for the sunnier seasons ahead.

© @evalongoria Eva Longoria switched up her hair color

Courtesy of renowned hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos, Eva's stunning hair was cut into long layers and featured soft face-framing bangs. The look was topped off with voluminous soft waves that had a silky finish.

Eva recently revealed the trailer for her new comedy Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, which hits Disney Plus in late March. The film traces a Mexican-American family embarking on a road trip to California.

The star has been busy sinking her teeth into fun projects as last month it was announced that she had also teamed up with George Clooney for a Nespresso TV advert.

Discussing the partnership, George said: "This was my first time working with my long-time friend Eva, who made the perfect culinary duo with Kim trying to deceive me. They both brought such a vibrant energy to set and worked so seamlessly together."

© Nespresso Eva Longoria has joined the Nespresso team

He added: "It was also wonderful to be reunited with Camille. She always brings a touch of sophistication, which was perfect for this role."

Eva was also quick to declare her excitement over the project that saw her also star alongside Camille Cottin and Kim Go Eun. "Nespresso campaigns are always iconic because of the casting, and I'm thrilled that I'm now part of the family," she said.

"Shooting the campaign was such a fun experience because of how light and comedic the script was, as well as the rapport that we all had working alongside each other."