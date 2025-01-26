Helen George shares adorable photos of rarely-seen daughters

Actress Helen George has shared an adorable update featuring her rarely-seen daughters, Wren and Lark.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the TV star, who is best known for playing nurse Trixie in Call the Midwife, uploaded a pair of sweet snapshots documenting her visit to a mesmerising exhibition with blue bubbles galore.

© Instagram Helen shares Wren and Lark with her former partner, Jack Ashton

One snap showed her two girls gazing at an impressive light display, while a second image showed Wren, six, and Lark, two, walking through an art installation complete with mirrored flooring and a network of glowing orbs strung from the ceiling.

© Getty Images The actress tends to keep her daughters away from the spotlight

Her eldest daughter led the way dressed in a cosy knit and jeans, while her youngest, Lark, looked so sweet following behind wearing a printed dress and teeny boots.

© Instagram Helen is a proud mother-of-two

Captioning her photos, Helen, 40, wrote "Sunday bubbles" and "My girls" followed by a blue heart emoji.

Helen shares her two daughters with her former partner, Jack Ashton. The pair, who were first linked in 2016, announced their decision to separate back in 2023 via social media.

At the time, they shared a joint statement which read: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

© Getty Images Helen George and Jack Ashton at the BAFTA Film Gala in February 2019

In December 2023, the mother-of-two spoke about her journey as a "single mother". During an interview with The Times, Helen opened up about the parallels between her personal life and the life of her onstage character Anna Leonowens in the musical The King and I.

"She has to make this work," Helen explained. "And it's something that I have lived through. I am a single mother who has to be financially responsible for both of my children."

© Shutterstock The actress starred in The King and I

She went on to say: "There's no man in my life currently, and there's no man in Anna's life. So I thought, 'This is a perfect match for me, especially now.'"

Helen's return to the silver screen

The 40-year-old recently returned to our screens for the latest series of BBC period drama, Call the Midwife. The 14th series dropped earlier this month and follows Trixie in the '70s as she takes on a new role while splitting her time between London and New York.

Reflecting on the show's return, Helen recently told Virgin Radio: "It's really nice being back with the girls and being back with the ladies at Nonnatus House. Trixie has been brought back into the fold, which is really fun and where she kind of sits best, I think."