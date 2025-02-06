Helen George reveals stunning never-before-seen detail inside new home

Helen George doesn't often share the details of her sprawling new home, but on Thursday, the Call the Midwife actress, 40, shared a rare glimpse inside her living room.

Taking to her Instagram account, the King and I star shared a photo of her glamorous home as part of a 'photo dump'. The image showed a bouquet of flowers sitting on a wooden table.

Behind it was a decadent fireplace decorated with floral tiles, with trinkets and photos along the top.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Starting 2025 with gratitude, new adventures and Michael Caine."

Helen moved out of her East London home just months ago following her split from her ex, Jack Ashton. Whilst it hasn't been confirmed where the actress has put down new roots, judging from the style of the building, it looks as though she's stayed in the English capital.

Marking the start of her new chapter, Helen shared a dazzling selfie alongside the words: "New home, new chapter," before thanking removal company Davis & Mac for their help.

"Thank you @davisandmac for working so hard to move me in! You're the best," continued the star.

Also in the photo dump was an adorable photo of Helen's two young daughters, Wren, six, and Lark, two, whom she shares with her ex, Jack.

The sister duo looked so sweet walking through a dazzling display of blue lights on a day out with their mum.

Her eldest daughter, Wren, looked so sweet dressed in a cosy knit and jeans, while her youngest, Lark, looked adorable following behind, wearing a printed dress and boots.

Another image from the fun outing saw the pair engrossed in gazing at an impressive light display.

Captioning her photos, Helen, 40, wrote, "Sunday bubbles" and "My girls," followed by a blue heart emoji.