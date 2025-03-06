Romeo Beckham's bond with sister Harper couldn't be more adorable in incredible photo

Romeo Beckham and his sister Harper have the sweetest bond, and we have the proof.

On Thursday, the middle Beckham brother took to his Instagram account with a photo featuring his little sister. The pair were captured enjoying time on what appears to be their parents' lavish yacht.

© Instagram The pair couldn't be closer

In the image, Harper has her arms around her brother's shoulders as they smiled for the camera.

Romeo looked his usual cool self, donning a Supreme jersey and a black hat. One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Harper's dazzling £4,200 Vintage AlhambraVan Cleef and Arpels bracelet in white.

We couldn't be more obsessed with the pair's close relationship. In December, Romeo showed off the incredible shrine he has dedicated to his baby sister inside his London flat.

WATCH: Romeo Beckham looks just like Harper in unseen photos

The model has a huge black-and-white portrait of the pair hanging on a wall in his hallway.

The image in question was a sweet sibling snap taken in Miami when the pair visited The Machine Behind the Art: Inside JR’s Printing Press immersive exhibition.

The wall-sized image showed Romeo sticking out his tongue while Harper pouted for the camera.

© Instagram Romeo has a black and white portrait of him and Harper on his wall

Given just how close the pair are, it comes as no surprise that Harper appears to have a lovely relationship with Romeo's new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

The pair were pictured together in a never-before-seen snap, beaming for the camera. See the photo.

The tween scrunched her eyes closed while Kim pouted as she took the photo. Romeo simply captioned the post with four white love heart emojis.

Romeo's most recent snap featuring Harper came just days after he walked the runway at the Versace autumn/winter 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week.

© Instagram Romeo walked for Versace last night

The 22-year-old wore a silver chainmail top, black tailored trousers, and embellished gloves, walking alongside catwalk stars such as Alex Consani and Lila Moss.

Both David and Victoria Beckham couldn't be prouder of Romeo and took to Instagram to express their pride. David penned: "Proud of you, mate", and Victoria similarly wrote: "Proud of you @romeobeckham! xx".